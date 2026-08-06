Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jonathan Taylor, Colts Agree To Contract Extension

Compared to the immense amount of drama that played out three years ago, this Jonathan Taylor contract extension was borderline boring.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Colts agree to 2-year extension with Taylor, worth up to $47M with $39M guaranteed.
  • Taylor, 27, is poised to surpass Edgerrin James as Colts' all-time leading rusher, possibly this season.
  • Despite heavy workload, Taylor has maintained health, playing every game in 2022 with no injury issues.
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Jonathan Taylor, Colts Agree To Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS Compared to the immense amount of drama that played out three years ago, this Jonathan Taylor contract extension was borderline boring.

That’s good for business.

And the business is a reported two-year extension for Taylor (through the 2028 season) and the Colts, for a contract worth up to $47 million, with $39 million guaranteed.

With this news, it’s likely the 27-year-old Taylor will become the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, potentially as early as this year.

Currently, Taylor has 7,598 career rushing yards. He’s 2nd on the Colts all-time list, looking up at Edgerrin James and his 9,226 yards.

A 1,628-yard season from Taylor is needed, and he’s coming off a 1,585-yard campaign last year, despite a super quiet end to the year.

Taylor was 1 of 11 NFL running backs to not miss a single game last season.

Not only did Taylor, suit up every week, he also didn’t show up on the injury report for any of the team’s 51 practices/walk throughs last year.

That incredible run of health led to Taylor carrying the ball 323 times, 12 more than any other player in the league.

Still a handful of months away from turning 28 years old, and with 1,551 carries at the NFL level, on top of the 926 carries in 3 years at Wisconsin, Taylor is reaching a workload level where many running backs start to turn the other direction when it comes to reps and production.

Earlier this offseason, Shane Steichen acknowledged the question about Taylor’s activity level.

Have you looked at Jonathan Taylor’s workload at all and said he’s got to dial it back a little bit?

“That’s a fair assessment,” the head coach began.

“I think he led the league last year in carries, but talking to him after the season, he said he felt good. But yeah, obviously he’s a hell of a player. It’s hard to take him off the field when he’s running so good, but getting Seth (McGowan) in the fold and DJ (Giddens) and see how those guys come along in training camp, and we’ll go from there.”

Taylor will enter the 2026 season having played in 27 straight games, with double-digit carries in all of those contests.

It’s easily the longest such streak in the NFL.

Last season, Taylor’s efficiency was oftentimes a direct correlation between Colts win and losses.

Similar to many offensive related items, Taylor saw his numbers take quite the dip in the second half of last year.

When the Colts won 7 of their first 8 games, Taylor had the following yards per carry: 3.9, 6.6, 6.0, 4.5 (loss), 3.9, 5.9, 5.9, 12.8.

As the Colts then lost 8 of their final 9 games, Taylor had these yards per carry numbers: 3.2, 7.6 (win), 3.6, 4.0, 3.5, 2.9, 3.3, 1.9.

This notable discrepancy was a major part of the Colts off-season evaluations.

“Just finding the ability to be really, really consistent with everything that we do,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter says when asked about the drastic differences in the run game success. “It’s really a process driven run game where all 11 of those guys got to do their job at a high level against a defense who’s trying to stop that thing. As you go through a year, you pop the big runs by being consistent over and over and over and getting the running back into some space. Obviously, JT (Jonathan Taylor) being so special once he does get into that space, you’ve got to be careful trying to make the big play happen with a great block or a great run, or a great anything, you’ve just got to sort of churn out those consistent runs, and then the big runs come. Later in the year, we’ve just got to sort of clean up some of the process oriented things that we needed to do at every position, including myself. Just cleaning up the way we went about our work at the end of the year so we could sort of win our side of that competition against the defense.”

Related Stories

And now Taylor remains a pillar Colt, becoming a rare running back to have signed 3 separate mutli-year contracts with one organization.

Father Time is a scary thing when you talk about running backs with the workload of Taylor, even dating back to his collegiate days at Wisconsin.

But Taylor continues to defy it.

With Thursday’s news, the Colts clearly think he will continue to be a unicorn on a path to Canton, Ohio.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts Agree To Contract Extension was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Comments
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

17-Year-Old Dies in Noblesville Crash

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Local News
Outdoor scene with police vehicles and personnel in a grassy area with trees.
News  |  Staff

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported on U.S. 31 in Carmel

Comments
Headshot of a young Black man with short curly hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Who Filmed Himself Raping Woman and 12-Year-Old Sentenced

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
A man in a gray suit and red tie standing in a grand, ornate interior.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Appoints Bain to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged Black man with short dreadlocks and a serious expression, wearing a light green shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Police: Indy Man Confesses to Fatally Shooting Woman at Apartment

Comments
Zionsville Community High School, a brick building with an American flag flying, surrounded by trees and a grassy lawn.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Zionsville Schools Resume Normal Operations After Threat Cleared

Comments
A collection of various items, including jewelry, accessories, and other small objects, displayed in clear plastic bags and containers, with a sign indicating the location as the Indianapolis FedEx Hub.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

CBP Officers in Indy Seize $4.5M in Fake Luxury Watches

Comments
A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  FOX 59

Budget Concerns Rise as Braun Extends Gas Tax Relief

Comments
Mugshot of a middle-aged man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Johnson County Man Accused of Helping Deal Meth Convicted

Comments
Headshot of a man with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Gets 60 Years for Killing Girlfriend 6 Years Ago

Comments
A middle-aged man with gray hair and a beard wearing an orange prison uniform, looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Boone County Man Accused of Shooting at Plane Last Year Charged

Comments
Overhead view of a large indoor space with a grid of bright lights and a water sprinkler system.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Convention Center Replaces Pipes After Rain Leaks at Gen Con

Comments
ACLU of Indiana logo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Court Blocks AG Rokita’s Investigation of Exodus Refugee Immigration

Comments
An older man in a suit and glasses speaking at a podium in front of an American flag.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun Issues New Energy Emergency, Extends Gas Tax Holiday

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close