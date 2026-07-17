Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Metal covers are now blocking dozens of speed limit signs on I-465 after a new state law stopped INDOT from changing the speed limits electronically.

The signs were part of a two-year pilot program that allowed INDOT to lower speeds during heavy traffic or crashes. The goal was to reduce sudden stops and prevent wrecks.

Last year, lawmakers raised the speed limit on most of I-465 from 55 mph to 65 mph. This year, a new law banned INDOT from using the variable speed limit signs.

State Sen. Aaron Freeman said the change makes sure the agency follows the speed limit approved by lawmakers.

INDOT installed 62 of the signs along the southeast side of I-465 between I-65 and I-70. Each sign cost a little more than $7,000, for a total cost of about $446,000.

A Purdue University study found the signs helped reduce sudden braking, which can lead to crashes. INDOT says it does not have plans to remove the signs or get the money back.