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Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

Published on July 10, 2026

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A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Source: Lane’s End / CENTURY 21 Scheetz

INDIANAPOLIS — Tucked away at the cul-de-sac, a monumental piece of Indianapolis history has emerged from a 48-year slumber.

“Lane’s End,” the 1928 Tudor Revival estate situated on a 26.5-acre lot in the Northwest side’s Crow’s Nest neighborhood, has officially hit the market for $7,995,000. For local history buffs and luxury buyers alike, it represents a once-in-a-lifetime transition: the property has had only two owners in its nearly 100-year history.

Originally commissioned by Nicholas H. Noyes—an executive at Eli Lilly & Company—and his wife, Margaret Lilly, the estate shows off the architectural testament to Indianapolis’s golden era of civic expansion. Following Noyes’ passing, the home transitioned to Butler University before being purchased at auction in 1978 by the O’Brien family.

For the next five decades, the grand 14,700-square-foot manor was transformed from a monument of high society into a bustling, deeply loved family compound where 14 children, 61 grandchildren, and a generation of great-grandchildren grew up.

A Playground of Memories
Sibling duo Terry and Eileen O’Brien grew up navigating the estate and are now tasked with finding its third-ever owner. Terry was just 12 years old when his parents bought the property.

“The bulk of us grew up in the house,” Terry recalled. “We’ve had it for 48 years. So, we all grew up there. And 61 grandchildren grew up there. And the great-grandchildren grew up there. So, it was a great gathering place for our family.”

Despite the home’s size, which features four stories and an onboard elevator, life at Lane’s End was intimate. “I’m sure when the architect built the house, he didn’t anticipate 14 kids living in there,” Terry laughed. “But it was perfect for us… as big as it was, you know, everybody seemed to gather in the smallest room in the house, which is the library, or the kitchen, which I think is typical in almost any home.”

The estate became a backdrop for active family dynamics, facilitating endless rounds of baseball, football, and intense games of hide-and-seek that lasted for hours. It hosted life-defining moments, including wedding receptions and more.

“It was nice because we invited—it was a family reception where, you know, the little kids in their little outfits are wandering through the forest and rolling down the hill,” the family said. “And it’s just a little different than having it in a facility. So that… probably will always be my favorite memory.”

Aerial view of a large, wooded estate with a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and a stately manor house.
Source: Lane’s End / CENTURY 21 Scheetz

Unmatched Scale in the Circle City
Now serving as the main listing agent for Century 21, Eileen O’Brien notes that a residential listing of this ecological scale is entirely unprecedented within the city limits. Bordered by the White River, the property includes a private forest, steep hills, formal gardens, two meadows, and a flowing stream.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Eileen said. “It’s really unique to Indianapolis as far as the size and just the formal gardens and the brook and everything. You know, there are other opportunities to buy land, but most of that land would be a farmland, you know, that maybe you’re converting into a neighborhood. Whereas this one… has a forest. It has hills. It’s got, you know, the brook and the pond.”

When the Noyes family originally designed the grounds, they requested that one specimen of every single tree capable of growing in the Indiana environment be planted on the acreage. Decades later, the O’Brien parents preserved that biodiversity while adding a swimming pool, walking paths, and a tennis and pickleball court.

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Preserving 1928 Character
The home remains as a time capsule. While the kitchen was updated by the O’Briens to handle the logistical reality of feeding a small army, the structural integrity and architectural features remain untouched—down to the original 1928 bathroom fixtures. The home even contains actual historical secrets. Hidden within the library’s intricate woodwork are secret panels.

“We have some panels, secret panels,” Eileen revealed. “When you push on them, they open. And that’s where we found a lot of the original blueprints to the house.” Stepping onto the sun porch shows a panoramic view of the grounds that shifts with the midwestern calendar.

“I remember, you can imagine what it looks like in the fall when the leaves are changing colors, or after a heavy snowfall when there’s a blanket of white covering everything, and we’d go down and skate on the pond,” Terry added. “That property is something not just to look at, but something that someone can enjoy and use.”

Passing the Torch
Saying goodbye to their childhood haven is bittersweet for the O’Brien siblings, but they are eager to watch a new family breathe life into the halls. “We believe this is the largest residential estate piece of property in Indianapolis… it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Eileen emphasized. “You turn on the lane and all of a sudden you just leave all your cares behind.”

Serious buyers looking to acquire this property can contact Eileen O’Brien through Century 21. Due to the high-profile nature of the landmark, pre-qualification and financial verification are required before touring the grounds. Find the listing HERE

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