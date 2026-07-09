Indy Man Charged With Putting GPS Tracker on Ex-Wife’s Car

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with placing a GPS tracking device on his ex-wife’s vehicle and following her to multiple locations.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Matthew Smith is facing one felony count of stalking while using a tracking device and a misdemeanor count of unlawful surveillance while using a tracking device.

Last month, a woman told police that she was feeling afraid that her ex-husband was tracking her to harm her. According to IMPD, there’s security camera footage that captures Smith placing a tracker on the woman’s car.

In an interview with police, the woman said Smith had not left her alone since they had divorced and always seemed to show up wherever she and their child went.

IMPD officers have photographed the tracking device found on the woman’s car and are now searching for Smith.