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Sen. Banks & VA Partner with Steak 'n Shake for Veterans

Sen. Banks & VA Partner with Steak ‘n Shake for Veterans

Published on July 9, 2026

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A group of people holding "Veterans First" signs at a rally or protest.
Source: Indiana Senator Jim Banks / Jim Banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — In an effort to increase economic and healthcare opportunities for military heroes, U.S. Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) joined Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins at a local Steak ’n Shake on Wednesday to unveil an innovative public-private partnership.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the VA and the iconic Indiana-headquartered restaurant chain Steak n’ Shake aims to fast-track veterans into business ownership, prioritize them for corporate leadership, and expand awareness of crucial VA benefits.

The timing of the announcement aligns with nationwide celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary, featuring the restaurant’s “1776 Liberty Meals.” However, the event focused squarely on delivering life-changing resources to those who wore the uniform.

“We are making national news right here in Fort Wayne, Indiana today,” Senator Banks declared to the crowd. “Steak ’n Shake is the most pro-veteran restaurant here in America. And they have proven it with this announcement that they’ve made to waive their franchise fees so that veterans, our American heroes, get the chance to start a business, own a business, and be a part of this great company.”

The newly established agreement introduces several concrete benefits designed to ease the transition from military service to civilian economic success. Under the terms of the signed MOU, the initiative guarantees:

Initiative Feature
Partnership Commitment Details
Franchise Fee Waivers
Steak ’n Shake will completely waive its $10,000 franchise partner fee for qualifying veterans.
Leadership Prioritization
The company will prioritize hiring veterans, their family members, caregivers, and survivors for leadership roles nationwide.
VA Benefit Awareness
In-restaurant signage and digital platforms across all national locations will actively promote VA healthcare and services.

VA Secretary Doug Collins emphasized that the department’s responsibility extends far beyond medical facilities. “One of our big, important parts is making sure that veterans who transition out of our military have opportunities for economic success,” Secretary Collins said speaking to Newsmax. “The President talks about this all the time… Steak ’n Shake came to us and said, ‘We have a proposal to waive that fee, the franchise fee of $10,000, so that we can get more veterans who will take ownership of these facilities and bring that sort of veteran spirit to it.’ So we were happy to partner with them.”

The Fort Wayne event highlighted a broader, ongoing push by the administration to overhaul veteran care. According to updated VA data, the administration has opened 38 new healthcare facilities and added nearly 3 million appointment hours to accommodate younger veterans on evenings and weekends since January 2025.

Most notably, the heavily critiqued VA disability claims backlog has plummeted. “Previous administrations had ballooned up to 264,000 when I got there,” Secretary Collins noted, pointing out that the backlog has officially dropped below 70,000, currently sitting at historic lows in the 60s. “This is something that takes the time and gets the veteran the decisions they need quicker so that they can get on with their life… They’re not given anything. They’ve earned every bit of it.”

For Senator Banks, an Afghanistan War veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the mission hits incredibly close to home. Banks thanked the administration’s aggressive stance on addressing veteran suicide rates and improving mental health infrastructure.

“Secretary Collins and I are both veterans ourselves. So knowing what our fellow veterans go through, what they’ve experienced when they served, and then life after service is something that both of us take very seriously,” Banks stated. “What President Trump and Secretary Collins have done to address veteran suicide and those rates is really historic in so many ways.”

As the press conference closed, Banks expressed hope that the move by the Indiana-born franchise would spark a chain reaction across the American corporate landscape. “I, too, hope that other businesses will follow suit… and franchise businesses could do the same thing to give veterans that type of opportunity. As Hoosiers, we can be very proud.”

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