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Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

A man died at the Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) facility in Pittsboro on Friday.

Published on July 4, 2026

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PITTSBORO, Ind. — Authorities in Hendricks County are investigating the death of a factory worker in Pittsboro.

According to the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office, a man at Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) in Pittsboro died on Friday after being taken from the facility to Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg.

Chief Deputy Coroner Stephanie Moore suspects that it was a “work-related heat death,” but Chief Coroner Daniel Chubb said in a statement that “it is too early in the investigation to say if it was heat related alone or a combination of heat and a medical condition.”

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Current image: Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.

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