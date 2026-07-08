Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Man Charged with Arson Cut Off Genitals...

Court Docs: Indiana Man Charged with Arson Cut Off Genitals, Set Them On Fire

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – What started as an investigation into a stabbing and arson took a disturbing turn in Fort Wayne after a man admitted he’d set his own genitals on fire.

On May 6, the Fort Wayne Fire Department investigated a fire at a detached garage. Around the same time, police were responding to a reported stabbing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The property owners of the garage said a neighbor woke them up to alert them to the fire. The owners noticed a family member, 36-year-old Christopher Peden, was missing.

Meantime, Fort Wayne police encountered a stabbing victim who turned out to be Peden, according to court documents. As he was being taken to a hospital, he claimed he’d been stabbed somewhere in downtown Fort Wayne. He also said he’d been threatened the day before.

According to court documents, Peden later told investigators he was “dishonest” about the stabbing and “wanted to be truthful.”

That’s when he revealed the true cause of the fire.

Peden said he went to the garage and “harmed himself” by “cutting off his penis” with a kitchen knife, according to court documents.

He told investigators he then poured gasoline on it and “set it on fire on the floor of the garage just inside the door.” He walked away until he encountered police.

Court documents indicate that investigators collected evidence from the garage, including a red plastic gas container, four lighters and a kitchen knife.

Peden is charged with arson, a Level 4 felony. A hearing is scheduled for next week, according to court records.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Fort Wayne Shootings

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

A long corridor filled with rows of computer servers and networking equipment in a data center.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Rejects Data Center Moratorium, Moves Zoning Plan Forward

Local News
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  FOX 59

Court Docs: Indiana Man Charged with Arson Cut Off Genitals, Set Them On Fire

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

3 Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for String of Indy Armed Robberies

Map showing the cities with the largest credit score increases, with the city name and rank number displayed for each location.
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indianapolis Had Largest Credit Score Increase in Recent Study

A large gray speaker or siren mounted on a pole, with a red cross symbol visible on the front.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock County Updates Storm Sirens for Faster, Targeted Alerts

Severe weather threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds across parts of the central United States on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Are Possible in Indiana on Thursday

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Staff

Celebratory Gunfire Hits Danville Home on Fourth of July

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Task Force Targets Illegal Guns

AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
3 Items
Sports  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts to Induct Adam Vinatieri into Colts Ring of Honor

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Mugshot of a man with short dark hair wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Say Westport Man Tried to Kill Former Roommate

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Michael-Paul Hart
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal

AES Indiana Logo
Local  |  FOX 59

OUCC Requests Reconsideration of AES Electric Rate Hike

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close