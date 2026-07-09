Mears Defends Office, Addresses Possible Hogsett Investigation

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears answered questions Thursday about several issues, including whether he would prosecute Mayor Joe Hogsett if evidence showed city contracts were traded for campaign donations.

Mears said his office could assist law enforcement with an investigation, but any action would depend on evidence gathered through the proper process.

“Law enforcement partners come to us and say, ‘Hey, we think this needs to be investigated further, we need to use the aid of the grand jury process, or we need to make a charging decision,’” Mears said. “We’re happy to go down that road, but it’s all hypothetical until we have those conversations with law enforcement.”

Mears said prosecutors must have probable cause before seeking a grand jury subpoena, and that information typically comes through investigative work by law enforcement.

Mears also responded to criticism from some central Indiana prosecutors who have questioned his office’s sentencing decisions involving repeat offenders.

He said some people will use crime as a political issue, but credited partnerships between prosecutors, police, and the community for successful prosecutions.

“There are going to be people who want to politicize the issue of crime,” Mears said. “It’s a good talking point for some people politically, but the reality is the people who are on the streets doing the work.”

Mears said his office has a homicide conviction rate above 90% and that each case begins with community members coming forward with information.

He said building trust with residents is a key part of reducing crime and holding offenders accountable.

Mears also pushed back against criticism that he spends too much time in the community, saying events like Thursday’s soccer clinic are designed to build relationships with families.

“It’s not just about building relationships with those kids, but also building relationships with their parents and making sure they understand what the role of the prosecutor’s office is,” Mears said.

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He said sports provide an opportunity to meet residents in a neutral setting while giving kids a safe place to spend time during the summer.

Mears is running for reelection this year as Marion County prosecutor.