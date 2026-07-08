Wallethub: Indianapolis Had Largest Credit Score Increase in Recent Study

Source: Wallethub / Wallethub

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis is ranked #1 among the cities with the largest credit score increases, according to a recent study done by the finance website Wallethub.

The average credit score in Indianapolis increased by 3.03% between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026. Chula Vista, California came in 2nd with an increase of 1.91%. No other city in the study besides Indianapolis had an increase above 3% during that time period.

“This was an approximately 3% increase, bringing the average score significantly closer to the fair credit range marking a meaningful step forward. Indianapolis residents’ credit scores have improved despite the city facing relatively high levels of financial distress and debt delinquency. The increase suggests some improvement in credit management among residents over the past year,” the report stated.

“Having a credit card and making on-time payments every month is the easiest way to build a good credit score. You should also aim to use less than 30% of your credit limit at a time, and pay off your entire balance each month if you’re able to. In addition, it’s worth noting that you can build credit just by having a credit card open, even if you don’t make purchases on it, though actively using your card helps your score increase more quickly,” said John Kiernan, Wallethub Editor.

Here are tips for improving your credit score:

-Pay on time and in full on your credit accounts

-Keep your credit utilization low

-Pay in full, if possible

-Avoid opening too many new accounts

-Check your credit reports for accuracy