Arrest Made in July Fatal Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a man who they believe is connected to a homicide that happened on the near northeast side of Indianapolis the day after the Fourth of July.

On Monday, detectives from the Violent Crime Unit (VCU), IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the Southeast District Violence Reduction Team (VRT) and Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested 27-year-old Keith Lewis.

Keith Lewis (Source: IMPD)

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, at around 3:00 a.m., IMPD North District officers were sent to the 2500 block of Brouse Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man, later identified as 46-year-old Christopher Hutchinson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he later died there.