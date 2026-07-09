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Central Indiana Sees Surge in ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Cases

The CDC describes cyclosporiasis as an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

Published on July 9, 2026

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Suffering asian elder in need of medical care feels severe stomach pain clutching abdomen with hands showing deep discomfort
Source: Jiratcha Piamnoppacun / Getty

Central Indiana Sees Surge in ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Cases

Marion County health officials are tracking an unusual spike in confirmed cases of Cyclospora, a parasitic infection commonly known as “explosive diarrhea”.

The county typically logs just three or four cases of the illness per year. So far in 2026, that number has already jumped to 15 confirmed cases, according to Curt Brantingham, media and public information coordinator for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County and the Marion County Public Health Department. Cyclospora cases are reportable to the health department, which is actively monitoring the situation.

The local increase comes amid a larger national trend. The Associated Press reported that Michigan has confirmed 992 cases this year, marking the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in that state’s history and one of the biggest nationwide in recent years. No deaths have been linked to the Michigan outbreak, and health officials have not yet identified a source. Similar investigations are underway in 28 other states, including neighboring Ohio.

The CDC describes cyclosporiasis as an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. How the parasite gets into food and water isn’t fully understood, but officials say avoiding potentially contaminated food and water is the best line of defense. Standard chemical disinfection often fails to kill the parasite, which is more common in tropical and subtropical regions.

RELATED | New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Symptoms usually appear about a week after exposure, though onset can range from two days to two weeks. Nationally, the CDC has logged 145 U.S.-acquired cases between May 1 and June 16.

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