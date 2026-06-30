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New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Hoosiers will see a wave of new state laws kick in on July 1, the result of more than 200 bills passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

Here’s a rundown of the changes worth knowing about.

January 2026 | Indiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st, 2026

1. Public camping ban (Senate Enrolled Act 285)

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Camping, sleeping or using public property for long-term shelter is now a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Officers can issue a warning first, with charges possible if the person is found in the same spot 48 hours later. Supporters call it a path toward services; critics call it a criminalization of homelessness.