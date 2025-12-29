Source: Pgiam / Getty

Indiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st, 2026

Here are the new Indiana laws taking effect on January 1, 2026:

1. Consumer Data Privacy Law

Expanded Rights for Consumers : Access personal data collected about them. Correct inaccuracies in their personal information. Request deletion of personal data under certain conditions. Opt out of the sale of personal data or its use for targeted advertising.

: New Responsibilities for Businesses : Disclose how consumer data is collected and used. Implement reasonable data security practices. Conduct internal assessments for high-risk data processing. Respond to verified consumer data requests within specific timeframes.

: Enforcement : Managed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office, focusing on compliance over punishment.

:

2. Business Filing Rules

Key Changes : Businesses must clearly distinguish between physical office locations and mailing addresses. Greater consistency required in listing principal offices on state filings. Stricter regulations on the use of commercial mail services.

: Impact : Aimed at reducing fraud and improving transparency in business records.

:

3. SNAP Benefit Purchase Restrictions

Changes for SNAP Recipients : Certain candy products and sugary beverages are no longer eligible for purchase using SNAP benefits.

: Retailer Compliance : Grocery stores must update point-of-sale systems to reflect the new restrictions.

: Goal : Encourage healthier food choices while maintaining access to staple groceries.

:

Why These Laws Take Effect on January 1:

Aligns with calendar-year reporting and compliance tracking.

Supports administrative clarity and federal program alignment.

Recommendations for Hoosiers:

Consumers : Familiarize yourself with new data privacy rights.

: Familiarize yourself with new data privacy rights. Businesses : Update privacy policies and ensure compliance with filing rules.

: Update privacy policies and ensure compliance with filing rules. SNAP Participants: Review eligible food lists and seek clarification if needed.