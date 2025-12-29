Indiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st, 2026
Indiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st, 2026
Here are the new Indiana laws taking effect on January 1, 2026:
1. Consumer Data Privacy Law
- Expanded Rights for Consumers:
- Access personal data collected about them.
- Correct inaccuracies in their personal information.
- Request deletion of personal data under certain conditions.
- Opt out of the sale of personal data or its use for targeted advertising.
- New Responsibilities for Businesses:
- Disclose how consumer data is collected and used.
- Implement reasonable data security practices.
- Conduct internal assessments for high-risk data processing.
- Respond to verified consumer data requests within specific timeframes.
- Enforcement:
- Managed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office, focusing on compliance over punishment.
2. Business Filing Rules
- Key Changes:
- Businesses must clearly distinguish between physical office locations and mailing addresses.
- Greater consistency required in listing principal offices on state filings.
- Stricter regulations on the use of commercial mail services.
- Impact:
- Aimed at reducing fraud and improving transparency in business records.
3. SNAP Benefit Purchase Restrictions
- Changes for SNAP Recipients:
- Certain candy products and sugary beverages are no longer eligible for purchase using SNAP benefits.
- Retailer Compliance:
- Grocery stores must update point-of-sale systems to reflect the new restrictions.
- Goal:
- Encourage healthier food choices while maintaining access to staple groceries.
Why These Laws Take Effect on January 1:
- Aligns with calendar-year reporting and compliance tracking.
- Supports administrative clarity and federal program alignment.
Recommendations for Hoosiers:
- Consumers: Familiarize yourself with new data privacy rights.
- Businesses: Update privacy policies and ensure compliance with filing rules.
- SNAP Participants: Review eligible food lists and seek clarification if needed.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM