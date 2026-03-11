Listen Live
Ireland, Indiana Hosts Quirky St. Patrick’s Celebration

Luck, Laughter and Flying Potatoes: Ireland, Indiana Hosts Quirky St. Patrick’s Celebration

When your town is literally named Ireland, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just an option, it's practically a civic duty.

Published on March 11, 2026

Ireland, Ind. — When your town is literally named Ireland, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just an option, it’s practically a civic duty.

From March 13–15, the small Dubois County community will turn a shade greener than usual as it hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Celebration, a three-day festival filled with Irish spirit, playful competition and more than a few quirky traditions.

The festivities kick off a weekend where locals and visitors alike are encouraged to embrace their inner leprechaun. One of the biggest draws is Saturday’s 5K Walk/Run, where runners can start their morning with a dash of exercise before diving headfirst into the rest of the celebration.

Of course, no small-town St. Patrick’s celebration would be complete without a parade. Expect plenty of green, festive floats and enthusiastic crowds lining the streets as the community shows off its Irish pride.

But perhaps the most unusual event on the schedule is “Spud’s Sweep,” a potato-launching contest that has become a beloved crowd favorite. Competitors put their engineering skills and potato-flinging techniques to the test, sending spuds soaring through the air to the delight of cheering spectators.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Festivalgoers can try their luck in the Sham-Rock/Paper/Scissors competition, browse handmade goods at the craft fair, or settle in for a lively round of bingo.

Hungry visitors won’t go home disappointed. Food vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend serving up festival classics along with Irish-inspired favorites, giving attendees plenty of fuel to keep the celebration going.

Car lovers can also get in on the action with a Cars & Coffee meetup and a Jeep Run, adding a little horsepower to the holiday festivities.

Best of all, admission to the celebration is free, making it easy for families, friends and curious visitors to stop by and see what happens when a town called Ireland celebrates its favorite holiday.

Whether you’re there for the parade, the potatoes or just a bit of Irish luck, organizers promise a weekend that’s equal parts festive, friendly and just the right amount of quirky.

