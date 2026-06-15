U.S. Rep. Carson Introduces Summer Meals for Kids Act

Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Congressman Andre Carson introduced the Summer Meals for Kids Act recently.

The Summer Meals for Kids Act is a bill to make sure children have access to food during the summer. Additionally, it would require each state to opt into the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. The bill would integrate the Summer EBT program into the National School Lunch Program to provide students with critical nutrition support during the school year and summer.

“Summer EBT funding is already set aside for this exact reason,” Carson said in a release. “It shouldn’t matter what state they live in – no child should experience food insecurity. My bill is especially important as this administration’s SNAP cuts are already taking effect and the cost of groceries continues to skyrocket. Families need even more help right now – and no state should needlessly cut resources.”

Around 650,000 kids in Indiana are expected to miss out on summer meals in 2026. This comes after the state opted out of Summer EBT.

Under the bill, Carson said eligible families would “automatically receive benefits” through the EBT.