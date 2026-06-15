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Philip Foust Responds to FOP’s No-Confidence Vote in Ryan Mears

Published on June 15, 2026

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Aerial View of Indianapolis Skyline with Historic Cathedral and Park
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County Prosecutor has intensified into a debate over law and order, as Republican challenger Philip Foust launched a scathing critique of incumbent Democrat Ryan Mears.

Capitalizing on a historic vote of no confidence from the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police that was made last week, Foust is framing Mears’s administration as a failed “ideological experiment” that is actively destabilizing Central Indiana.

The friction peaked following the Indiana FOP State Conference in Fort Wayne, where delegates representing nearly 14,000 law enforcement professionals formally voiced their concern with Indianapolis’s judicial leadership. Foust wasted no time aligning himself with the rank-and-file officers, praising their “courage to clearly oppose the crime and disorder in our capital.”

In a public statement, Foust labeled the sitting prosecutor as a “defense attorney in prosecutor’s clothing,” arguing that the current administration’s philosophy has fundamentally inverted the purpose of the justice system.

“Ryan Mears has treated criminals like clients, activists like advisors, and the law-abiding like an afterthought,” Foust said. “And the results speak for themselves. Criminals emboldened, police demoralized and leaving, victims ignored, and public confidence collapsing.”

Foust’s campaign message is finding an echo chamber well beyond the borders of Marion County. A growing chorus of suburban mayors and prosecutors have stepped forward to complain that Indianapolis’s lenient policies are driving a surge of violent crime into their jurisdictions.

Data and public observations from across the region paint a frustrating picture for suburban leaders:

Hendricks County: Prosecutor Loren Delp revealed that murder charges in his county have doubled over the last seven and a half years compared to the previous fifteen. More strikingly, the number of Marion County residents charged with murder in Hendricks County has tripled in that exact timeframe.

Johnson County: A recent shooting at the Our Lady of Greenwood Summer Festival resulted in charges against two 16-year-olds—at least one of whom is from Marion County. This follows a volatile three-week stretch on Indianapolis’s south side featuring three separate shootings targeting two homes. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers noted that approximately 67 percent of all arrests in his city are now Marion County residents.

Hamilton County: Prosecutor Joshua Kocher took a direct swipe at the geographic disparity in enforcement, stating, “In Hamilton County, we’re going to prosecute you very aggressively. We are in the business of educating people of the geography and the difference between Indianapolis, between Marion County and Hamilton County.”

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman defended the regional pushback, emphasizing that the issue does not lie with frontline law enforcement. “This is not an IMPD problem,” Hoffman said. “They make the arrests. They do their job. Yet the crime continues and it is spilling over into many other counties.”

Top state officials have also turned up the political heat. Governor Mike Braun recently stated that municipal leaders like Mears “are not doing their job,” while U.S. Senator Jim Banks delivered a speech from the Senate floor calling Mears “a prosecutor gone rogue” and an “absolute failure.”

A central pillar of Foust’s platform is addressing what he characterizes as a systemic collapse in juvenile accountability. The Republican candidate warned that a lack of early intervention is creating a pipeline of hardened, youthful offenders who operate without fear of consequences.

“Juvenile justice, in particular, has become a complete joke under Ryan Mears,” Foust asserted, pointing to a recent wave of high-profile juvenile offenses making local headlines. “And what we’re seeing now—teens carjacking, leading police on car chases, engaging in shootouts with police, killing and being killed—is the best window we have into our future unless we change course.”

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Foust argues that the path forward requires removing political trends from the courtroom and returning strictly to statutory enforcement. He has pledged to restructure the office to prioritize victim advocacy and strict statutory compliance over criminal diversion programs.

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