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Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Until we say no, and criminals fear Central Indiana, and fear being in Indianapolis. No summit will matter

Published on June 9, 2026

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  • Indianapolis crime impacting surrounding areas, with majority of arrests of residents from suburbs.
  • City leaders like Mayor Hogsett and Prosecutor Mears criticized as 'weak' and needing to take tougher action.
  • Proposed solution is to ensure criminals face consequences, with the speaker advocating for a hardline approach.
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
Source: (PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC)

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Tony Katz isn’t mincing words when it comes to the need for change.

Now there’s going to be some kind of summit with the mayor of Carmel Sue Finkam with the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and other mayors. Have a summit all you want… until Indianapolis changes its practices, until the practices change, until they actually prosecute, until they get tougher, until culturally there is a conversation about putting an end to the crime. Until we say no, and criminals fear Central Indiana, and fear being in Indianapolis. No summit will matter.

Tony believes that words alone won’t be enough to bring about real change. “You’re gonna have to force them,” they said. “You’re gonna have to demand results. Cities in the donut counties, the donut counties writ large, you’re gonna have to demand them.”

Tony’s comments come on the heels of recent statistics that show a significant portion of arrests in Indianapolis are of residents from the surrounding areas. According to the speaker, 54% of arrests are of Indy residents, while 67% of arrests are of residents from the surrounding areas. Tony believes that this is a clear indication that the city’s approach to law enforcement needs to be overhauled.

Tony isn’t afraid to call out the city’s leaders, labeling Mayor Hogsett and Prosecutor Ryan Mears as “weak” and in need of a wake-up call. “You got to get very rough with very weak people,” they said. “And Joe Hogsett is a weak man, and Ryan Mears is a weak man.”

Tony’s solution to the city’s crime problem is straightforward: “If you commit a crime, you’re going to jail, and we’re gonna make it stick.” They believe that this is the only way to bring about real change and make the city a safer place for its residents.

While the proposed summit may be a step in the right direction, the speaker remains skeptical. “I don’t mind the summit,” they said. “Try it your way, maybe you’ll have great results. But life has taught us that the only way to get the results is to get directly up in their grill.”

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If you’re interested in hearing more of the speaker’s thoughts on this topic, we encourage you to listen to the full episode for a more in-depth discussion.

Listen to the discussion “Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties” in full here:     

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