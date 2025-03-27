Tony Katz’s ‘Popcorn Moment’

If you’re tuning in to 93.1 WIBC, there’s one segment you can’t afford to miss – Tony Katz’s unforgettable ‘Popcorn Moment.’

Known for his sharp wit and bold style, Katz brings listeners “the story you have to hear to believe.” And trust me, these stories never disappoint.

The concept is simple yet brilliant.

Each day, Katz uncovers a headline, clip, or tale that is so intriguing, bizarre, or downright shocking that he urges listeners to grab some popcorn and settle in for what’s coming next.

It’s not just about hearing the news – it’s about experiencing it.

Whether it’s a jaw-dropping political twist, an absurd viral video moment, or an unexpected cultural phenomenon, Katz delivers the goods with a mix of humor, insight, and an unmistakable flair.

The beauty of the ‘Popcorn Moment’ is that it’s more than just information – it’s entertainment.

Katz has a knack for breaking stories down with punchy commentary that pulls you in and makes you stay until the very last word.

It’s the radio equivalent of a cliffhanger that keeps you coming back for more.

When the unexpected happens, Tony Katz turns it into a ‘Popcorn Moment.’

Take a look below at some of Tony Katz most recent Popcorn Moments.