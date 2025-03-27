Tony Katz’s ‘Popcorn Moment’

Listen Live
Published on March 27, 2025

If you’re tuning in to 93.1 WIBC, there’s one segment you can’t afford to miss – Tony Katz’s unforgettable ‘Popcorn Moment.’

Known for his sharp wit and bold style, Katz brings listeners “the story you have to hear to believe.” And trust me, these stories never disappoint.

The concept is simple yet brilliant.

Each day, Katz uncovers a headline, clip, or tale that is so intriguing, bizarre, or downright shocking that he urges listeners to grab some popcorn and settle in for what’s coming next.

It’s not just about hearing the news – it’s about experiencing it.

Whether it’s a jaw-dropping political twist, an absurd viral video moment, or an unexpected cultural phenomenon, Katz delivers the goods with a mix of humor, insight, and an unmistakable flair.

The beauty of the ‘Popcorn Moment’ is that it’s more than just information – it’s entertainment.

Katz has a knack for breaking stories down with punchy commentary that pulls you in and makes you stay until the very last word.

It’s the radio equivalent of a cliffhanger that keeps you coming back for more.

When the unexpected happens, Tony Katz turns it into a ‘Popcorn Moment.’

Take a look below at some of Tony Katz most recent Popcorn Moments.

1. Hamilton County IN Dem Josh Lowry is a liar and a fraud

2. Tim Walz, Randi Weingarten, and Colbert show are terrible. 

3. Rashida Tlaib wants to destroy people

4. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to take your guns but evidently doesn’t understand the difference between a clip, a magazine, and ammunition

5. CNN’s Jake Tapper defends the trans shooter swapping gender identities and scolds people for using the wrong pronouns

6. Reporter to Trump: ‘Is Your Administration Weaponizing Government by Digging into the Mortgage Records of Officials You Don’t Like?’

7. Maryland Man about to be deported AGAIN!

8. Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice

Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice. – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/08/21/this-might-be-the-biggest-development-in-the-biden-health-cover-up-scandal-n4942916

9. Why are people opposed to making DC safe?

Popcorn Moment Bonus:

https://x.com/winwithwinsome/status/1958245407181705268

10. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre

11. Non-thinking Claire McCaskill

12. Manchild Comey loves Taylor Swift

13. Alec Baldwin has been broken by Donald Trump

have we forgotten his phone call to his 11 year old daughter?

You don’t have to be cogent to be a progressive. 

14. New York Rep. Dan Goldman calls President Trump a “fascist dictator.”

… and Chuck Schumer thinks DC is fine. 

15. Bravo “star” has a major case of TDS

16. Mark Kelly doesn’t care “brown” kids

17. Trump: “I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing”

Nancy Mace did not handle this question well

18. Bolton: Putin believes that he can work Trump at Summit being planned

Trump wants to meet with Putin – https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/trump-envoy-witkoff-meets-with-putin-as-russia-seeks-to-head-off-sanctions-e37713c7?st=zey2TZ&reflink=article_gmail_share

19. Democrat Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones just compared Texas redistricting to the Holocaust

Texas Democrat compares redistricting to the Holocaust, Don Lemon just nods along

20. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor

21. Schumer is holding up getting nominees confirmed

Schumer is holding up getting nominees confirmed – https://x.com/mark_penn/status/1951848316695646604?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Trump tells Schumer to go to hell – https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/02/politics/senate-trump-schumer-standoff

…..and as I said, Thune is keeping the Senate in session so Trump can’t do recess appointments – https://wsvn.com/news/politics/senate-delays-august-recess-for-now-as-trump-presses-for-more-confirmations/

22. Cringy Kamala Harris Tik Tok video

Liberal woman says she’d rather be SINGLE for life, than date a “MAGA man”

Radioactive WASPS

23. Scott Jennings craps all over the CNN Democrat panel

24. CHUCK SCHUMER FUMES: “If you don’t think they wanna revert to Jim Crow, just look what they did in the SAVE Act!

25. Hollywood shifting right?

The Entertainment Industry Fights To Keep Productions In Los Angeles Source:Getty

Hollywood shifting right? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/hollywood-shift-right-trump/

Young people shifting right as well?

 

26. Diego Morales’ Office Responds

Diego Morales Source:Diego for Indiana

27. Alina Habba “I’m not going anywhere!”

28. Diego Morales calls WIBC Fake News

29. Trump calls out Obama, and the MSM goes insane

30. Foul Mouthed Hunter Biden

31. Karen Bass says Trump has done nothing good with the border

32. Colbert is not ending his run. CBS is throwing in the late night towel. Democrats want an investigation

33. Shane Gillis makes an Epstein joke at the ESPY Awards

34. A new law targeting county prosecutors doesn’t mention Ryan Mears by name, but he is at least partly the inspiration behind it.

Story author Peter Blanchard joins to discuss. 

35. Ana Navarro dismisses opinion of CNN panelist because he is a white man.

36. Biden autopen pardons

37. Cory Booker: I Don’t Care If Trump Throws Me in Jail, I Won’t Stop Fighting

MSNBC cries over broken families created by ICE raids. 

38. Scott Jennings calls Congressman Ritchie Torres out on his lies regarding Medicaid

39. Leftist loons compare ICE detention centers to concentration camps

40. More weapons to Ukraine

41. Robert Reich says Republicans don’t own Patriotism

Pramila Jayapal: It’s ‘Inspiring’ That People Are Obstructing ICE

https://x.com/Rightanglenews/status/1941175645922623906

42. Far-left activist Elie Mystal tells Joy Reid that the United States is “the BAD GUY on the world stage”

43. Joy Reid says Alligator Alcatraz is a concentration camp to round up brown people

44. Zohran Mamdani: “We will slowly buy up the housing on the private market and convert properties into communes”

But Politifact says he’s not a communist: 

PolitiFact | Zohran Mamdani is favored to win NYC mayoral primary. Claims he’s a communist are False

45. Hakeem Jeffries criticizes the Trump Administration for abandoning Barack Obama’s approach to Iran.

46. Pete Hegseth stares right at the press and goes scorched earth

47. Will Republican City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart ask for Joe Hogsett’s resignation?

Crista Carlino Photo Source:Indy Politics

No

48. CNN are scum. MSNBC are scum. The NYT is scum. They’re bad people, they’re sick

49. Scott Jennings pushes back against Cornel West

Trump unhappy with Israel

50. VP Vance: We do not want war

18 years since I’ve been at the Pentagon, I’ve never seen such operational security. There was nobody speaking about this….There was a complete lockdown, almost a blackout of information…There were no leaks https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1936586834479386848

Sec of State Marco Rubio on possible Iranian retaliation – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1936788291530932565?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Before the U.S. struck, 16 cargo trucks entered the fortified mountain complex and moved unidentified equipment to another location.

https://x.com/TheFP/status/1937058131651056038

51. Will the Bunker Buster work in Fordo?

Let’s find out

52. Tony passes on scheduled interview with Governor Mike Braun

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference Source:WISH-TV

… and

Schumer doesn’t want us to look into Biden’s autopen because there are hungry children to feed 

53. Trump wants an end not a ceasefire

MSNBC says he’s waffling 

54. Senator Todd Young On US Involvement In Israel – Iran Conflict

Todd Young

55. Padilla Clown Show

It was a stunt, and Sen. Padilla put many people at risk –

….at least some at CNN knows he was wrong – https://x.com/kevin_smith45/status/1933237100767555638

….just not Abby Phillip – https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933283415823900934

….Speaker Johnson is correct, the Senate needs to act – https://x.com/cspan/status/1933262191429292537?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933274982865408139

https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933278193773130250

https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933276460782927906

https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933287452971544847

 

56. Trump takes credit for quelling the violence in LA. Mr President it’s spreading

Vop Osili says he failed Lauren Roberts: 

 

57. These aren’t “protests” these are riots

58. They’re gaslighting us

59. Jim Baird is a Yes for the Big Beautiful Bill

Rep. Jim Baird... Source:Getty

60. Lulu Garcia-Navarro: This Is Bad for Musk

61. JMV talks Pacers vs OKC

JMV Source:JMV on the Fan

62. Karoline Leavitt CALLS OUT the Washington Post from the podium

… and the BBC

Karoline Leavitt BONUS: 

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt…

63. MSNBC’s Symone Sanders says it’s Trump’s competence for office that we need to worry about, not Biden

Listen MSNBC’s Symone Sanders 

Why young men don’t like Democrats

64. MSM continues to want to say the sky is falling

65. SCOTT BESSENT: “We want the U.S. to be more like Florida and less like New York.”

66. Booker book deal brings him on Kimmel. He’s running for President

67. Kyra Sedgwick has a major case of the TDS

68. But Trump…

69. Trump just banned Harvard University from enrolling international students

70. JMV talks about Jim Irsay’s legacy

JMV Source:JMV on the Fan

71. Dems are upset by Marco Rubio. Marco must be doing something right.

… and then there’s Dan Goldman https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1924966818461933970

72. Bernie Sanders EXPOSES Dem Establishment on the Andrew Schulz Podcast

73. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson admits he gives special treatment and contracts to black owned businesses

74. Jasmine Crockett promoting negative stereotypes

75. Pro-refugee Episcopal Church to say it won’t help resettle Afrikaners

76. Mr Wonderful calls out CNN panel

… and so does Scott Jennings 

77. Dems like refugees, unless they’re South African

Democrats will support every illegal immigrant coming from Venezuela or South America, but not white Afrikaners who are absolutely getting slaughtered – https://thepostmillennial.com/sen-chris-van-hollen-claims-white-south-africans-do-not-need-refugee-status-after-trump-admits-60-to-us?utm_campaign=64483

…. If I call these people deranged, I don’t know if I’m being harsh enough.

78. Dem officials storm ICE facility, Newark mayor arrested

79. Why has Joe Biden come out of hiding?

… and Joe has the nerve to talk about how the Trump administration is dealing with Ukraine – Russia? 

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920576362282197459?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

Dr Jill to the rescue:

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920511143727997159?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

80. Tim Walz complaining about Trump threatening his political enemies and depriving children of food

So the Indiana Democratic Party screaming about this meals program doesn’t have the story right – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/indiana-opts-out-of-program-to-help-feed-kids-during-the-summer-sun-bucks-usda-fssa-statement-meals-students-school/531-474a7633-715b-407f-86ce-84e3647a1fc1

…. Let’s go a step further with this. What are the issues leading to hunger in Indiana, and how does Indiana work to solve these issues? Why is the answer some government program? Why aren’t Democrats interested in solving problems? Including tough answers that might include, hey, personal responsibility means you feed your kids?

81. Bessent makes the case that life for children’s futures will be better as a result of Trump policies on Trade

82. Scott Jennings battles CNN panel over illegal immigration

83. WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt the DOJ to come and get them

https://x.com/realaf_patriot/status/1916273318023598585?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

https://x.com/dogrightgirl/status/1918470924262592808?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

84. Ilhan Omar tells reporter to F off when asked about Kilmar Abrego Garcia

85. Tim Walz said he was picked for the Harris ticket because he could “code talk” to white people

86. Popcorn Moment: Trump rally last night

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

87. Chuck Todd blames right wing narratives regarding Biden’s cognitive decline

88. Democrats are now admitting that they didn’t cover the Biden story correctly

Democrats are now admitting that they didn’t cover the Biden story correctly – https://x.com/immeme0/status/1916463709024616672?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Alex Thompson – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1916464707860336788?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

…. The people around him covered it up? The media did this. Along with the Biden White House. And they both knew it when they were doing it.

 

89. Left eating its own: Leftist woman podcaster tears into Rahm Emanuel

JAPAN-US-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

90. Zelensky does not hold the cards

Trump White House Source:Getty

Is Russia really ready for a peace deal? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/23/trump-says-russia-ready-ceasefire-deal/

….Ukraine must realize by now that they are on their own if they don’t make a deal with Russia – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/trump-blames-zelensky-as-ukraine-peace-talks-stumble-7d43fffd?mod=hp_lead_pos2

….admittedly, the Crimea conversation is nutty. But are we sure that Trump would end support for Ukraine in the fight? Will the US really stop sending bullets and guns?

91. Supreme Court likely to rule for parental opt-out on LGBTQ books in schools

Supreme Court likely to rule for parental opt-out on LGBTQ books in schools – SCOTUSblog

92. David Hogg thinks the messaging is fine, it’s the people that need to be replaced

march for our lives 2022 Source:Getty

93. David Hogg, the new face of the Democrat Party

94. Hate crime in England to ask someone to “speak clearly”

95. Dr Matt Will goes off on the Property Tax bill just passed

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference Source:WISH-TV

96. Popcorn Moment: Katy Perry is insufferable.. and so is Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates:

https://x.com/devorydarkins/status/1912474019846340614?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

97. Popcorn Moment: AOC

Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 on X: “.@AOC breaks out a new fake accent to sound more presidential. She then defames @realDonaldTrump by falsely calling him a r*pist. Trump needs to sue AOC immediately. https://t.co/17QBxTvU0t” / X

https://x.com/olilondontv/status/1911431168907452777?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

98. Property Tax Rally is not the same as what the teachers are doing today. Cory Booker has no evidence of insider trading by Trump

99. Liberal white women are terrible

100. Popcorn Moment: Bernie Sanders lecturing CNN

Press Conference To Reintroduce The Raise The Wage Act Source:Getty

101. Obama – Biden economist knows nothing about the economy

Anyone who trusts Biden’s Economist Jared Bernstein will lose all their money

102. Crazed Carville

103. Nobody knows what is going to happen to the economy because of these tariffs

104. Trump “buyers remorse”? More like Democrat “Copium”

105. Popcorn Two-fer

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden Source:Getty

Bessent talks Trump tariffs.

Biden aides new he was out of it

 
 

106. Is Joe Hogsett running for a 4th term?

Joe Hogsett Source:other

Joe Hogsett shouldn’t run for Indianapolis mayor again | Opinion

107. Lesley Stahl is disgusting. This question is actually impossible to ask

….CBS News can go to hell.

108. Jasmine Crockett attacks Byron Donalds for marrying a white woman

