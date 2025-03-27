Tony Katz’s ‘Popcorn Moment’
If you’re tuning in to 93.1 WIBC, there’s one segment you can’t afford to miss – Tony Katz’s unforgettable ‘Popcorn Moment.’
Known for his sharp wit and bold style, Katz brings listeners “the story you have to hear to believe.” And trust me, these stories never disappoint.
The concept is simple yet brilliant.
Each day, Katz uncovers a headline, clip, or tale that is so intriguing, bizarre, or downright shocking that he urges listeners to grab some popcorn and settle in for what’s coming next.
It’s not just about hearing the news – it’s about experiencing it.
Whether it’s a jaw-dropping political twist, an absurd viral video moment, or an unexpected cultural phenomenon, Katz delivers the goods with a mix of humor, insight, and an unmistakable flair.
The beauty of the ‘Popcorn Moment’ is that it’s more than just information – it’s entertainment.
Katz has a knack for breaking stories down with punchy commentary that pulls you in and makes you stay until the very last word.
It’s the radio equivalent of a cliffhanger that keeps you coming back for more.
When the unexpected happens, Tony Katz turns it into a ‘Popcorn Moment.’
Take a look below at some of Tony Katz most recent Popcorn Moments.
1. Hamilton County IN Dem Josh Lowry is a liar and a fraud
2. Tim Walz, Randi Weingarten, and Colbert show are terrible.
3. Rashida Tlaib wants to destroy people
4. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to take your guns but evidently doesn’t understand the difference between a clip, a magazine, and ammunition
5. CNN’s Jake Tapper defends the trans shooter swapping gender identities and scolds people for using the wrong pronouns
6. Reporter to Trump: ‘Is Your Administration Weaponizing Government by Digging into the Mortgage Records of Officials You Don’t Like?’
7. Maryland Man about to be deported AGAIN!
8. Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice
Ian Sams, former Biden aide and spokesman, only made direct contact with Joe Biden twice. Twice. – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/08/21/this-might-be-the-biggest-development-in-the-biden-health-cover-up-scandal-n4942916
9. Why are people opposed to making DC safe?
Popcorn Moment Bonus:
10. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre
11. Non-thinking Claire McCaskill
12. Manchild Comey loves Taylor Swift
13. Alec Baldwin has been broken by Donald Trump
have we forgotten his phone call to his 11 year old daughter?
You don’t have to be cogent to be a progressive.
14. New York Rep. Dan Goldman calls President Trump a “fascist dictator.”
… and Chuck Schumer thinks DC is fine.
15. Bravo “star” has a major case of TDS
16. Mark Kelly doesn’t care “brown” kids
17. Trump: “I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing”
18. Bolton: Putin believes that he can work Trump at Summit being planned
Trump wants to meet with Putin – https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/trump-envoy-witkoff-meets-with-putin-as-russia-seeks-to-head-off-sanctions-e37713c7?st=zey2TZ&reflink=article_gmail_share
19. Democrat Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones just compared Texas redistricting to the Holocaust
Texas Democrat compares redistricting to the Holocaust, Don Lemon just nods along
20. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor
21. Schumer is holding up getting nominees confirmed
Schumer is holding up getting nominees confirmed – https://x.com/mark_penn/status/1951848316695646604?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Trump tells Schumer to go to hell – https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/02/politics/senate-trump-schumer-standoff
…..and as I said, Thune is keeping the Senate in session so Trump can’t do recess appointments – https://wsvn.com/news/politics/senate-delays-august-recess-for-now-as-trump-presses-for-more-confirmations/
22. Cringy Kamala Harris Tik Tok video
Liberal woman says she’d rather be SINGLE for life, than date a “MAGA man”
23. Scott Jennings craps all over the CNN Democrat panel
24. CHUCK SCHUMER FUMES: “If you don’t think they wanna revert to Jim Crow, just look what they did in the SAVE Act!
25. Hollywood shifting right?Source:Getty
Hollywood shifting right? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/hollywood-shift-right-trump/
Young people shifting right as well?
26. Diego Morales’ Office RespondsSource:Diego for Indiana
27. Alina Habba “I’m not going anywhere!”
28. Diego Morales calls WIBC Fake News
29. Trump calls out Obama, and the MSM goes insane
30. Foul Mouthed Hunter Biden
31. Karen Bass says Trump has done nothing good with the border
32. Colbert is not ending his run. CBS is throwing in the late night towel. Democrats want an investigation
33. Shane Gillis makes an Epstein joke at the ESPY Awards
34. A new law targeting county prosecutors doesn’t mention Ryan Mears by name, but he is at least partly the inspiration behind it.
Story author Peter Blanchard joins to discuss.
35. Ana Navarro dismisses opinion of CNN panelist because he is a white man.
36. Biden autopen pardons
37. Cory Booker: I Don’t Care If Trump Throws Me in Jail, I Won’t Stop Fighting
MSNBC cries over broken families created by ICE raids.
38. Scott Jennings calls Congressman Ritchie Torres out on his lies regarding Medicaid
39. Leftist loons compare ICE detention centers to concentration camps
40. More weapons to Ukraine
41. Robert Reich says Republicans don’t own Patriotism
Pramila Jayapal: It’s ‘Inspiring’ That People Are Obstructing ICE
42. Far-left activist Elie Mystal tells Joy Reid that the United States is “the BAD GUY on the world stage”
43. Joy Reid says Alligator Alcatraz is a concentration camp to round up brown people
44. Zohran Mamdani: “We will slowly buy up the housing on the private market and convert properties into communes”
But Politifact says he’s not a communist:
PolitiFact | Zohran Mamdani is favored to win NYC mayoral primary. Claims he’s a communist are False
45. Hakeem Jeffries criticizes the Trump Administration for abandoning Barack Obama’s approach to Iran.
46. Pete Hegseth stares right at the press and goes scorched earth
47. Will Republican City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart ask for Joe Hogsett’s resignation?Source:Indy Politics
No
48. CNN are scum. MSNBC are scum. The NYT is scum. They’re bad people, they’re sick
49. Scott Jennings pushes back against Cornel West
50. VP Vance: We do not want war
18 years since I’ve been at the Pentagon, I’ve never seen such operational security. There was nobody speaking about this….There was a complete lockdown, almost a blackout of information…There were no leaks https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1936586834479386848
Sec of State Marco Rubio on possible Iranian retaliation – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1936788291530932565?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Before the U.S. struck, 16 cargo trucks entered the fortified mountain complex and moved unidentified equipment to another location.
51. Will the Bunker Buster work in Fordo?
Let’s find out
52. Tony passes on scheduled interview with Governor Mike BraunSource:WISH-TV
… and
Schumer doesn’t want us to look into Biden’s autopen because there are hungry children to feed
53. Trump wants an end not a ceasefire
MSNBC says he’s waffling
54. Senator Todd Young On US Involvement In Israel – Iran Conflict
55. Padilla Clown Show
It was a stunt, and Sen. Padilla put many people at risk –
….at least some at CNN knows he was wrong – https://x.com/kevin_smith45/status/1933237100767555638
….just not Abby Phillip – https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933283415823900934
….Speaker Johnson is correct, the Senate needs to act – https://x.com/cspan/status/1933262191429292537?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933274982865408139
https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933278193773130250
https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933276460782927906
https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1933287452971544847
56. Trump takes credit for quelling the violence in LA. Mr President it’s spreading
Vop Osili says he failed Lauren Roberts:
57. These aren’t “protests” these are riots
58. They’re gaslighting us
59. Jim Baird is a Yes for the Big Beautiful BillSource:Getty
60. Lulu Garcia-Navarro: This Is Bad for Musk
61. JMV talks Pacers vs OKCSource:JMV on the Fan
62. Karoline Leavitt CALLS OUT the Washington Post from the podium
… and the BBC
Karoline Leavitt BONUS:
63. MSNBC’s Symone Sanders says it’s Trump’s competence for office that we need to worry about, not Biden
Why young men don’t like Democrats
64. MSM continues to want to say the sky is falling
65. SCOTT BESSENT: “We want the U.S. to be more like Florida and less like New York.”
66. Booker book deal brings him on Kimmel. He’s running for President
67. Kyra Sedgwick has a major case of the TDS
68. But Trump…
69. Trump just banned Harvard University from enrolling international students
70. JMV talks about Jim Irsay’s legacySource:JMV on the Fan
71. Dems are upset by Marco Rubio. Marco must be doing something right.
… and then there’s Dan Goldman https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1924966818461933970
72. Bernie Sanders EXPOSES Dem Establishment on the Andrew Schulz Podcast
73. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson admits he gives special treatment and contracts to black owned businesses
74. Jasmine Crockett promoting negative stereotypes
75. Pro-refugee Episcopal Church to say it won’t help resettle Afrikaners
76. Mr Wonderful calls out CNN panel
… and so does Scott Jennings
77. Dems like refugees, unless they’re South African
Democrats will support every illegal immigrant coming from Venezuela or South America, but not white Afrikaners who are absolutely getting slaughtered – https://thepostmillennial.com/sen-chris-van-hollen-claims-white-south-africans-do-not-need-refugee-status-after-trump-admits-60-to-us?utm_campaign=64483
…. If I call these people deranged, I don’t know if I’m being harsh enough.
78. Dem officials storm ICE facility, Newark mayor arrested
79. Why has Joe Biden come out of hiding?
… and Joe has the nerve to talk about how the Trump administration is dealing with Ukraine – Russia?
https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920576362282197459?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
Dr Jill to the rescue:
https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920511143727997159?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
80. Tim Walz complaining about Trump threatening his political enemies and depriving children of food
So the Indiana Democratic Party screaming about this meals program doesn’t have the story right – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/indiana-opts-out-of-program-to-help-feed-kids-during-the-summer-sun-bucks-usda-fssa-statement-meals-students-school/531-474a7633-715b-407f-86ce-84e3647a1fc1
…. Let’s go a step further with this. What are the issues leading to hunger in Indiana, and how does Indiana work to solve these issues? Why is the answer some government program? Why aren’t Democrats interested in solving problems? Including tough answers that might include, hey, personal responsibility means you feed your kids?
81. Bessent makes the case that life for children’s futures will be better as a result of Trump policies on Trade
82. Scott Jennings battles CNN panel over illegal immigration
83. WI Gov Evers and AOC taunt the DOJ to come and get them
https://x.com/realaf_patriot/status/1916273318023598585?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
https://x.com/dogrightgirl/status/1918470924262592808?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
84. Ilhan Omar tells reporter to F off when asked about Kilmar Abrego Garcia
85. Tim Walz said he was picked for the Harris ticket because he could “code talk” to white people
86. Popcorn Moment: Trump rally last nightSource:Getty
87. Chuck Todd blames right wing narratives regarding Biden’s cognitive decline
88. Democrats are now admitting that they didn’t cover the Biden story correctly
Democrats are now admitting that they didn’t cover the Biden story correctly – https://x.com/immeme0/status/1916463709024616672?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Alex Thompson – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1916464707860336788?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
…. The people around him covered it up? The media did this. Along with the Biden White House. And they both knew it when they were doing it.
89. Left eating its own: Leftist woman podcaster tears into Rahm EmanuelSource:Getty
90. Zelensky does not hold the cardsSource:Getty
Is Russia really ready for a peace deal? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/23/trump-says-russia-ready-ceasefire-deal/
….Ukraine must realize by now that they are on their own if they don’t make a deal with Russia – https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/trump-blames-zelensky-as-ukraine-peace-talks-stumble-7d43fffd?mod=hp_lead_pos2
….admittedly, the Crimea conversation is nutty. But are we sure that Trump would end support for Ukraine in the fight? Will the US really stop sending bullets and guns?
91. Supreme Court likely to rule for parental opt-out on LGBTQ books in schools
Supreme Court likely to rule for parental opt-out on LGBTQ books in schools – SCOTUSblog
92. David Hogg thinks the messaging is fine, it’s the people that need to be replacedSource:Getty
93. David Hogg, the new face of the Democrat Party
94. Hate crime in England to ask someone to “speak clearly”
95. Dr Matt Will goes off on the Property Tax bill just passedSource:WISH-TV
96. Popcorn Moment: Katy Perry is insufferable.. and so is Melinda Gates
Melinda Gates:
https://x.com/devorydarkins/status/1912474019846340614?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
97. Popcorn Moment: AOC
Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 on X: “.@AOC breaks out a new fake accent to sound more presidential. She then defames @realDonaldTrump by falsely calling him a r*pist. Trump needs to sue AOC immediately. https://t.co/17QBxTvU0t” / X
https://x.com/olilondontv/status/1911431168907452777?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
98. Property Tax Rally is not the same as what the teachers are doing today. Cory Booker has no evidence of insider trading by Trump
99. Liberal white women are terrible
100. Popcorn Moment: Bernie Sanders lecturing CNNSource:Getty
101. Obama – Biden economist knows nothing about the economy
Anyone who trusts Biden’s Economist Jared Bernstein will lose all their money
102. Crazed Carville
103. Nobody knows what is going to happen to the economy because of these tariffs
104. Trump “buyers remorse”? More like Democrat “Copium”
105. Popcorn Two-ferSource:Getty
Bessent talks Trump tariffs.
Biden aides new he was out of it
106. Is Joe Hogsett running for a 4th term?Source:other
Joe Hogsett shouldn’t run for Indianapolis mayor again | Opinion
107. Lesley Stahl is disgusting. This question is actually impossible to ask
….CBS News can go to hell.
108. Jasmine Crockett attacks Byron Donalds for marrying a white woman
109.
110.
111.
112.
113.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY