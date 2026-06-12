Shooting Victim Among 3 Arrested in Indianapolis Gunfire Investigation

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting in April on the near north side of Indianapolis has led to the arrest of three men on weapons and attempted murder charges, Indianapolis police announced Friday.

The investigation began on April 19, when a victim with gunshot wounds walked into an emergency room. Indianapolis police tracked the incident back to North College Avenue, near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, where the shooting took place.

At the scene, officers detained 20-year-old Shamar Bacote. Detectives later gathered evidence to serve an arrest warrant for Bacote on charges of attempted murder and possessing a machine gun. Members of the violent crimes unit tracked him down and arrested him on Tuesday.

Detectives soon discovered that the victim, 25-year-old Kion Williams, was also armed during the incident. Because Williams has past convictions, police classified him as a violent felon and issued a warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of a gun.

When a multi-agency task force tracked Williams down, they found out he was with 24-year-old Jaishon Harlin. Officers found Harlin was also illegally carrying a gun. Police took both Williams and Harlin into custody on May 29. All three men now face felony charges in Marion County.