FBI Involved in Investigating Fire at Historic Building in Zionsville

Source: Zionsville Fire Department

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The FBI is now involved in investigating a fire at a historic home in Zionsville.

Firefighters from the Zionsville Fire Department responded to 195 S. Main St. at about 1:45 a.m. Friday on a call about a building on fire. The building used to house Kogan Antiques and Lighting.

The blaze was quickly brought under control with help from the Whitestown Fire Department. No injuries were reported, but damage estimates exceed $150,000.

Authorities did notice an Israeli flag and an American flag displayed on the south side of the building, which is where the fire started. Zionsville Mayor John Stehr told reporters at the scene Friday morning that investigators believe the fire to be arson.

“Judging by the burn pattern on the building and also the surveillance that we have, ZFD has determined that this fire was likely caused by arson,” said Mayor Stehr.

The mayor called this incident “appalling” and “repugnant,” adding that it does not define the people of Zionsville.

“This is deeply troubling and profoundly disappointing,” Stehr added. “Zionsville is a welcoming community built on respect, and acts of hatred or intimidation are against the values we share.”

The Zionsville Police Department and the State Fire Marshals are also involved in the investigation.

The town is asking anyone who was in the downtown area during the early morning hours of July 10, particularly between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., and saw anything that may help in the investigation, to contact Zionsville Police Detective Nicholas Ruby at 317-941-9072.