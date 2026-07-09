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Historic $25M Federal Grant Secures Expansion for Ports of Indiana

Published on July 9, 2026

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Ports of Indiana logo on a map of Indiana, with the location "Jeffersonville" indicated.
Source: Ports of Indiana / Ports of Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Ports of Indiana has secured its largest federal award in its 65-year history, landing a $25 million “BUILD” grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funding will anchor a transformational $32 million expansion at the Jeffersonville port, completely reshaping the Ohio River facility’s general cargo capabilities and paving the way for unprecedented economic growth in Southern Indiana. The investment marks the largest single infrastructure overhaul since the Jeffersonville port opened in 1985.

By modernizing underutilized land along the Ohio River, the development will more than double the port’s current general cargo footprint. Most notably, the facility’s heavy-lift capacity will experience an astronomical jump, skyrocketing from 35 tons to 300 tons.

“Indiana’s ports are essential to keeping our economy moving, and this $25 million BUILD grant is a major investment in our state’s future,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Expanding our Jeffersonville port’s capacity to move cargo by river, rail and truck will create new opportunities for Indiana manufacturers, farmers and businesses while supporting high-quality jobs across Southern Indiana.”

The $32 million project will convert an underutilized portion of the waterfront into a high-volume, multimodal freight hub designed to enhance supply chain efficiency and protect operations from environmental disruptions. A major component of the upgrades is the introduction of a new 300-ton crane system, which will boost the port’s current heavy-lift capacity by more than 800 percent.

Additionally, the expansion will feature the construction of a 6,500-square-foot cargo barge dock aimed at doubling barge-to-rail transloading speeds. To securely manage the increased volume of heavy-lift and breakbulk cargo, a new 22,000-square-foot storage warehouse will be built on-site. Crucially, this development establishes the port’s very first general cargo facility built entirely outside of the local floodplain, safeguarding inventory against seasonal rising water.

The federal funding stems from the highly competitive Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program. The USDOT received over 1,200 applications this year, ultimately awarding $1.73 billion to just 127 select projects nationwide.

With completion slated for 2028, maritime and logistics leaders anticipate a dramatic drop in shipping and transportation expenses for regional businesses.”This is a transformational project for our Jeffersonville port and the entire Southern Indiana region,” stated Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “This investment will dramatically increase the port’s capacity to handle larger steel and project cargoes, increase storage and operational efficiencies, lower transportation costs for regional industry, and strengthen Jeffersonville’s position as one of the Midwest’s premier multimodal freight hubs for decades to come.”

Federal lawmakers from Indiana heavily advocated for the project, emphasizing how critical modern logistics are to maintaining competitive domestic manufacturing.

“Indiana’s ports are critical to our state’s economy and America’s supply chains, and this historic BUILD grant will ensure the Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville is well-positioned to meet growing demand for decades to come,” said U.S. Senator Todd Young. “I’m proud to support projects that create jobs, improve infrastructure, and reinforce Indiana’s role as a national logistics leader.”

U.S. Senator Jim Banks echoed those sentiments, calling the record-breaking grant a defensive win for local workers. “This investment is a major win for Indiana,” Senator Banks said. “Modernizing the Jeffersonville port will strengthen American manufacturing, support Hoosier jobs, and keep Indiana at the forefront of logistics and commerce.”

Congresswoman Erin Houchin, who directly advocated for the federal selection, congratulated the regional partners on the achievement. “Strong infrastructure is essential to a strong economy, and this BUILD grant is an important investment in Indiana’s future,” Houchin said. “The improvements at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville will increase efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and enhance the port’s ability to serve businesses throughout our state and the Midwest.”

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