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Cpl. Reynolds’ Widow Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The widow of Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the trucking companies involved in her husband's death.

Published on July 28, 2026
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DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The widow of Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the trucking companies involved in her husband’s death.

The details of the settlement are confidential, but the attorney’s office representing Allison Reynolds confirmed that a settlement has been reached.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on Jan. 30 in Delaware Circuit Court and named Parrish Dedicated Services, Parrish Leasing Inc., A & G Deliveries LLC, and their drivers. It claimed that the truck drivers’ actions were negligent, leading to the death of Cpl. Reynolds.

Blake Reynolds
Delaware County Deputy Blake Reynolds

Cpl. Reynolds was killed on Nov. 12 when he was assisting the driver of a disabled semi on I-69 north, a few miles from Yorktown. Another semi crashed into Reynolds’ patrol vehicle and the truck.

The driver of the pulled-over semi, working for A & G Deliveries, was accused of not taking the proper precautions to warn other motorists of an obstruction in the road.

The lawsuit also claimed that the driver of the striking semi from Parrish Leasing Inc. was “distracted” and “fatigued.”

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