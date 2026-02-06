Listen Live
Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Missing in Northern Indiana
Family of Blake Reynolds Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The wife of Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two trucking companies and their drivers who were involved in the fatal November crash.

Published on February 6, 2026

Blake Reynolds

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The wife of Delaware County Corporal Blake Reynolds has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple trucking companies and drivers involved in the crash that killed him.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Cpl. Reynolds was helping a semi-truck driver who was stopped and partially in the roadway on I-69 north, a few miles from Yorktown. Another semi, driven by a 39-year-old man from New Haven, Indiana, was heading northbound when it lost control and crashed into the other truck and the patrol vehicle, tragically killing Reynolds.

Reynolds’ widow, Allison, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Jan. 30. She is seeking “an amount that will fully and fairly compensate” the Reynolds estate.

The complaint reads that the driver of the disabled truck, working for A & G Deliveries, was operating the semi “while fatigued, inattentive and distracted,” leading to him “creating a hazard” on the highway. The suit also says the semi driver failed to take the proper precautions to warn other motorists of an obstruction in the road.

The driver of the crashing truck is also accused of being tired and distracted while driving at an unreasonable speed. The complaint states that Parrish Leasing Inc. employed drivers who were not properly trained and supervised.

