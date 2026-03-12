Listen Live
Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is launching the Lincoln Party in his run for Indiana Secretary of State.

Published on March 12, 2026

Greg Ballard
Source: Greg Ballard for Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Mayor and candidate for Indiana secretary of state Greg Ballard said he’s starting a new political party.

Ballard will try to appear under the Lincoln Party label if he collects enough signatures in the secretary of state’s race. His campaign released the following statement about the party on Wednesday:

“Mayor Greg Ballard is running for Secretary of State as an independent, but due to Indiana law, the only way for his candidacy to unlock ballot access for other good people like him in the future — without the onerous signature requirements currently imposed on independent candidates — is to list the name of a party on the petition forms used to collect signatures.

Such a party does not exist right now and would not be established unless the campaign meets the legal threshold after the November election results are certified. Indiana ballots have previously included candidates who were not affiliated with the major parties but appeared with a party name listed next to their candidacy. For example, in 2024 an independent candidate for president appeared on the ballot in Indiana with the name of a party listed next to their name.

Given that Abraham Lincoln spent his boyhood in Indiana, where he learned the values of unity, integrity, and bringing people together, the campaign felt “Lincoln Party” was an appropriate name for this effort.”

The Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties are currently the only parties that qualify to appear on the Indiana ballot. Parties must hold primaries if they receive at least 10% of the vote in the race for secretary of state.

Ballard served two terms as mayor of Indianapolis as a Republican.

