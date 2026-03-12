Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Hoosiers in Big Ten Tourney

Listen Live
Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Indiana

Published on March 11, 2026

Northwestern v Indiana
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

CHICAGO–The Northwestern Wildcats outscored Indiana Hoosiers in the second half 38-24 to win it 74-61 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center Wednesday night.

Indiana led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Northwestern cut the deficit down to one by halftime (37-36). Northwestern would go on to shoot 40% in the second half and hold the Hoosiers to 25% in the second half.

Wildcat forward Nick Martinelli scored 28 points to lead all scorers. He scored 19 of his 28 in the second half. Jake West scored 18 points for Northwestern despite coming into the game and averaging five points per game.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 17 points to lead Indiana followed by Taton Conerway with 14.

The Hoosiers turned it over 11 times which led to 12 Northwestern points. The Wildcats outscored Indiana in the paint 34-24. After making five three-pointers in the first half, Indiana went 1-7 from three-point range in the second half.

Indiana also missed seven free throws (15-22).

The Hoosiers now wait to see what the NCAA Selection Committee decides on Selection Sunday because they entered the Big Ten Tournament as a team on the bubble. Their record is now 18-14 on the year.

Northwestern improves to 15-18 overall. They have won seven straight games over Indiana. The Wildcats will play the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

