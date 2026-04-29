Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Separate Tuesday Night Shootings in Indy

Source: WISH-TV

Update: A woman who was shot Tuesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis has died.

According to IMPD, Indianapolis EMS transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition, but she died at the hospital early Wednesday.

Two individuals were detained in connection with the shooting and later released after police consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two shootings on Tuesday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., IMPD officers went to the 5500 block of E. 41st Street on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Once there, police found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

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Investigators believe the woman was shot inside a home on 41st Street. IMPD also detained a person of interest in relation to the shooting, but has not provided any details about that person.

Indianapolis police were then called to the 600 block of N Linwood Street around 11:25 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s near east side.

Officers located a man who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but is now reported to be stable.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the shootings to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.