Officer Shot at Michigan City Hospital

Source: X / x

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind — A LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday morning at Franciscan Health in Michigan City. State police say it happened around 7 a.m. at the hospital on Franciscan Way.

The deputy is John Samuelson, a 12‑year veteran of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say he was helping a driver whose car had broken down. That driver, Sharod Grafton Jr. of Chicago, asked to be taken to the hospital and Samuelson agreed to drive him.

Once inside the hospital, investigators say Grafton shot the deputy three times. Grafton is now in custody.

Franciscan Health says the ER is on ambulance bypass for now, but walk‑ins can still use the main entrance. The medical offices on site are closed for the moment, while the rest of the hospital is operating normally.

Deputy Samuelson is in critical condition at a South Bend hospital.