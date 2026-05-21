IMPD: Arrest Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police made an arrest after shots were possibly fired at officers on the city’s south side.

IMPD said the incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Palmer Street and East Morris Street. People were also asked to avoid the area of South East Street and National Avenue because of an “active investigation.”

Police searched that area using drones and K9 units. Officers believe a suspect had possibly fired shots at them.

The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, but a suspect is in custody, according to IMPD.

No other details about the incident have been shared.