Semi-Truck Fire Closes I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of Interstate 70 in Greenfield were closed Thursday morning due to a vehicle fire.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said a semi-truck carrying lithium-ion batteries caught on fire near State Road 9 just before 10 a.m. According to the Hancock County 911 Center, batteries were leaking acid onto the road.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down first, with westbound lanes closing at around 10:30 a.m. Westbound lanes opened up about 30 minutes later, but drivers heading eastbound were still experiencing lengthy delays.

The incident is under investigation.