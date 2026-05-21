Indy South Side Shooting Leaves One Teenager Dead

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — One teenager was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Indianapolis’ near south side Wednesday night. South side shooting

Officers were called to Iowa and South Talbott streets around 9 p.m. and found both teens badly hurt. They were taken to hospitals, where 17‑year‑old Armonty Haddix was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the teens were shot in the middle of Iowa Street and the people who opened fire ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317‑327‑3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317‑262‑8477.