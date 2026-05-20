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Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced for Trading Child Sexual Abuse Material

Christopher David Sheese, 43, received 15 years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Published on May 20, 2026

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BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — A repeat sex offender from Bloomfield has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for trading child sexual abuse material online.

Christopher David Sheese, 43, is getting 15 years and eight months in federal prison, plus a lifetime of supervised release, after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents show that on June 29, 2024, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, operating through the Bloomington Police Department, received a cyber‑tip indicating that Sheese had uploaded 21 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse to the social media messaging application Kik.

Investigators said Sheese traded files involving the sexual exploitation of minors under the age of 12, including infants and toddlers, with another Kik user, under the account name “lovechicks0S6.”

Sheese’s cell phone, which contained thousands more pictures and videos of child sexual abuse, was later seized.

In 2014, Sheese was convicted in Owen County for possessing thousands of files of child sexual abuse material on a device. Five years later, he was convicted again for having additional devices containing thousands more illicit pictures and videos.

“This repeat sex offender remains a serious threat to children, having consistently demonstrated a refusal to cease this conduct and continuing to support a market rooted in the exploitation of society’s most vulnerable victims,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We will use every tool available to protect children, support victims, and ensure that individuals who perpetrate this abuse are removed from our communities for as long as the law allows.”

The investigation into Sheese was conducted by the ICAC Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Bloomington police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman prosecuted this case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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