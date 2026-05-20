Listen Live
Close
Local

McCordsville Man Faces 17 Felonies for Child Sex Abuse Material

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eric Fogelberg
Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A McCordsville man faces seventeen felony counts related to child sex crimes following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Eric Fogelberg was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after tech companies flagged illicit activity on his social media accounts. According to investigators, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded multiple CyberTips from Kik and Snapchat to the task force.

The alerts indicated that numerous images of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) involving prepubescent children were being uploaded and shared.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Fogelberg’s McCordsville residence, where they uncovered additional evidence. Authorities say Fogelberg was actively using online platforms, including Telegram and Kik, to chat with other users and distribute child sexual abuse material.

Among the seventeen felony charges leveled against Fogelberg is Child Exploitation, classified as a Level 4 felony in Indiana. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail while awaiting transfer to neighboring Hancock County, where the crimes took place.

The Hamilton County Metro ICAC Task Force, which led the investigation, is headquartered at the Fishers Police Department. The specialized unit is comprised of detectives from the Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, Greenfield, and Anderson police departments, along with the Hamilton and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

The task force handles internet crimes against children across Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, and Tipton counties.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Becky Cash Pushes Indiana Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Sexual Assault Response Plan

Eric Fogelberg
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

McCordsville Man Faces 17 Felonies for Child Sex Abuse Material

Mid-Week to Weekend Conditions
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Lebanon Crash Kills Dump Truck Driver, Injures 2 Others

White Lick Creek
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Kids Rescued from White Lick Creek Sand Bar in Plainfield

Local  |  Landon Coons

2026 All-Request Night

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alexander Rossi Update & Caitlin Clark for Grand Marshal

Thomas Burkhardt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

West Baden Assistant Police Chief Arrested for Battery and Misconduct

Carb Day
2026 Indy 500  |  Renuka Bajpai

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Casey Daniels  |  Staff

Caitlin Clark Joins Indy 500 Tradition as Grand Marshal

Darren Vogt
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana State Senate District 15 Loss

Paula Copenhaver
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23 Primary

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

A young girl shows her drawing to a teacher at a desk with colored pencils and paper in a classroom setting. Back to school and education concept
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close