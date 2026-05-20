McCordsville Man Faces 17 Felonies for Child Sex Abuse Material

Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A McCordsville man faces seventeen felony counts related to child sex crimes following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Eric Fogelberg was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after tech companies flagged illicit activity on his social media accounts. According to investigators, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded multiple CyberTips from Kik and Snapchat to the task force.

The alerts indicated that numerous images of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) involving prepubescent children were being uploaded and shared.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Fogelberg’s McCordsville residence, where they uncovered additional evidence. Authorities say Fogelberg was actively using online platforms, including Telegram and Kik, to chat with other users and distribute child sexual abuse material.

Among the seventeen felony charges leveled against Fogelberg is Child Exploitation, classified as a Level 4 felony in Indiana. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail while awaiting transfer to neighboring Hancock County, where the crimes took place.

The Hamilton County Metro ICAC Task Force, which led the investigation, is headquartered at the Fishers Police Department. The specialized unit is comprised of detectives from the Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, Greenfield, and Anderson police departments, along with the Hamilton and Madison County Sheriff’s Departments and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

The task force handles internet crimes against children across Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, and Tipton counties.