Listen Live
Close
Trending
UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 Read Full Story →
Local

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana Senate Primary

The ultra-tight Republican primary for Indiana Senate District 15 is heading to an official recount.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Darren Vogt
Source: Getty / other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The ultra-tight Republican primary for Indiana Senate District 15 is heading to an official recount.

“Following days of counting delays, voters across the district have been asking questions about the long counting process, the inexplicable closing of blinds at critical times during counting, the first attempt at implementing vote centers, and how they can be sure their votes were counted and counted properly,” Darren Vogt said in a statement. “Those are fair questions that this filing will hopefully be able to answer.”

Vogt filed the paperwork after the final tally showed him losing to incumbent Senator Liz Brown by 14 votes. Vogt cited counting delays and the county’s first-time rollout of centralized vote centers as key reasons to ensure total election accuracy.

“When elections are this close, voters deserve to know their voices were heard,” Vogt said. “Nothing is perfect—at this point, any minor mistake or unintentional human error changes the outcome. I’m calling for this recount to ensure we can have confidence in our elections, especially when we had an election cycle that brought along with it so many questions that haven’t been answered.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Darren Vogt
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana Senate Primary

Paula Copenhaver
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23 Primary

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

A young girl shows her drawing to a teacher at a desk with colored pencils and paper in a classroom setting. Back to school and education concept
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy: Prices Could Jump in Indiana By Memorial Day

WNBA: MAY 17 Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Damaging Winds and Flooding Threat Return to Indiana

Heartland BioWorks
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$24M Heartland BioWorks Tech Hub Breaks Ground in Indy

Chicago Bears Stadium
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Next 2 Weeks Critical to Chicago Bears Stadium Choice

Local  |  FOX 59

1 Badly Injured in Ellettsville Crash

4 Women Accused of Jumping Qdoba Worker
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Women Accused of Attacking Pregnant Qdoba Employee

Local  |  Landon Coons

Johnny Rutherford Joins Beyond the Bricks

Local  |  Landon Coons

Palou on Pole, Newgarden Fastest, Rossi Crashes

Joseph Boots
Local  |  Staff

Whitestown Man Accused of Using AI to Create Child Sex Abuse Material

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close