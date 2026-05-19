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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake is allowed a much-deserved night off, so producer Landon Coons is stepping in! Mike starts the first segment of the show with 3X Indy 500 champion, Johnny Rutherford, to look back at his wins

In the second segment, Mike is joined with Mike Provanzale of Heritage Auctions to talk about the racing memorabilia show this weekend in Plainfield.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Mike is joined with author Art Gerner to talk about his new book, “A.J. Foyt: Legacy.”

Johnny Rutherford Joins Beyond the Bricks was originally published on 1075thefan.com