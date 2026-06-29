FBI Indianapolis Announces Arrests in Summer Heat Initiative, Still Searching for Lamar Browning

“After his arrest, searches of Crenshaw’s home and vehicles were conducted with law enforcement partners. Investigators recovered an AR-style pistol, a short-barrel rifle, a handgun, cash, narcotics, and other items tied to drug trafficking activity,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley.

“His charges were for drug dealing and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and other narcotics. He also was wanted for resisting law enforcement,” said O’Malley. Morris was also facing charges of strangulation, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Source: FBI Indianapolis photo of Kenneth Morris

The man they are searching for is Lamar Browning (pictured at the top)

“He was part of an organization that was dealing drugs and a very violent group in Indianapolis called the Crown Hill Enterprise. And back in 2019 through 2024, this group was dealing drugs, responsible for murder, responsible for an arson, witness intimidation, things like that. There was a large indictment with, I believe, 12 members of the Crown Hill Enterprise that were indicted. And Mr. Browning is the last member of that group who was indicted or charged, who has not been taken into custody. So he’s still at large. And the FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. So if anybody has information on Mr. Browning, we would welcome a call to 1-800-CALL-FBI,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley believes that Browning is also going by the name Lamar Webster. On March 20, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Browning in the United States District Court, Southern District of Indiana after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Brown has tattoos on both of his arms and wrists. He’s 225 pounds.

O’Malley reiterated that they are far from done on this Summer Heat initiative.

“The FBI is going to be leveraging its intelligence resources. We have tremendous capabilities that can be utilized with our partners. If they can help us identify who they’re looking for, we can then use the intelligence resources that the FBI has to help locate and identify where these folks are. Working in collaboration with our partners, we can go out and put handcuffs on people, people who need to get off the streets, like Mr. Browning,” said O’Malley.

Nationwide during Summer Heat 2025, the FBI and its partners say they achieved significant results, including:

More than 8,600 arrests

More than 2,200 firearms seized

Approximately 44,500 kilograms of cocaine seized

Nearly 7,800 search operations conducted

In Indiana, FBI Indianapolis and their law enforcement partners made 114 arrests of violent offenders during the 2025 initiative. Agents and officers also claim to have seized: