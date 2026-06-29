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FBI Indianapolis Announces Arrests in Summer Heat Initiative...

FBI Indianapolis Announces Arrests in Summer Heat Initiative, Still Searching for Lamar Browning

Published on June 29, 2026

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  • FBI arrests drug dealers Antoine Crenshaw and Kenneth Morris, seizes weapons and drugs
  • Lamar Browning, last member of Crown Hill Enterprise, is wanted for drug trafficking and violent crimes
  • FBI leveraging intelligence resources and partnering with local law enforcement to locate and arrest Browning
A close-up portrait of a middle-aged Black man with a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: FBI Indianapolis photo of Lamar Browning

INDIANAPOLIS–The FBI Indianapolis Office have made more arrests recently in what they call their Summer Heat initiative.

On June 17, they arrested Antoine Crenshaw on multiple outstanding felony warrants from Tippecanoe, Benton, and Marion counties.

“After his arrest, searches of Crenshaw’s home and vehicles were conducted with law enforcement partners. Investigators recovered an AR-style pistol, a short-barrel rifle, a handgun, cash, narcotics, and other items tied to drug trafficking activity,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Tim O’Malley.

A man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic design, standing in front of a Chevrolet vehicle.
Source: FBI Indianapolis photo of Antoine Crenshaw
A black tactical rifle and a handgun in a black carrying case.
Source: FBI Indianapolis photo of guns they say Crenshaw had

They also found and arrested Kenneth Morris on June 23rd.

“His charges were for drug dealing and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and other narcotics. He also was wanted for resisting law enforcement,” said O’Malley. Morris was also facing charges of strangulation, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

A man with dreadlocks wearing a black jacket stands in front of a brick building with a "Captured" sign.
Source: FBI Indianapolis photo of Kenneth Morris

The man they are searching for is Lamar Browning (pictured at the top)

“He was part of an organization that was dealing drugs and a very violent group in Indianapolis called the Crown Hill Enterprise. And back in 2019 through 2024, this group was dealing drugs, responsible for murder, responsible for an arson, witness intimidation, things like that. There was a large indictment with, I believe, 12 members of the Crown Hill Enterprise that were indicted. And Mr. Browning is the last member of that group who was indicted or charged, who has not been taken into custody. So he’s still at large. And the FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. So if anybody has information on Mr. Browning, we would welcome a call to 1-800-CALL-FBI,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley believes that Browning is also going by the name Lamar Webster. On March 20, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Browning in the United States District Court, Southern District of Indiana after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Brown has tattoos on both of his arms and wrists. He’s 225 pounds.

O’Malley reiterated that they are far from done on this Summer Heat initiative.

“The FBI is going to be leveraging its intelligence resources. We have tremendous capabilities that can be utilized with our partners. If they can help us identify who they’re looking for, we can then use the intelligence resources that the FBI has to help locate and identify where these folks are. Working in collaboration with our partners, we can go out and put handcuffs on people, people who need to get off the streets, like Mr. Browning,” said O’Malley.

Nationwide during Summer Heat 2025, the FBI and its partners say they achieved significant results, including:

  • More than 8,600 arrests
  • More than 2,200 firearms seized
  • Approximately 44,500 kilograms of cocaine seized
  • Nearly 7,800 search operations conducted

In Indiana, FBI Indianapolis and their law enforcement partners made 114 arrests of violent offenders during the 2025 initiative. Agents and officers also claim to have seized:

  • 26 firearms
  • 7 pounds of fentanyl
  • More than 2 pounds of fentanyl/heroin mix
  • Nearly 8 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Nearly 2 pounds of cocaine

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