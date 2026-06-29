GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police recovered nearly $3 million worth of stolen cargo and arrested a man over the weekend.

Officers stopped a semi truck near the Greenfield exit Saturday morning after learning it was involved in a cargo theft in Pennsylvania last Thursday.

The semi driver, 31-year-old Deepak Kumar from California, is accused of using fake documents to obtain nearly 40,000 pounds of Tungsten Oxide Powder. That material is used in manufacturing and industrial products. Police recovered the cargo, which was being shipped to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation in Japan.

The State of Pennsylvania issued an arrest warrant, accusing Kumar of theft-related charges. Officers took Kumar to the Hancock County Jail.

Inman’s Towing of Greenfield impounded the truck and trailer. Police later issued a search warrant for the truck and trailer and confirmed the cargo was inside. A Mitsubishi Materials Corporation representative went to Greenfield Sunday and took the stolen cargo.