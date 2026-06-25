Listen Live
Close
Local

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers..

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

He starred at Westfield High School and earned Indiana Mr. Basketball honors in 2022, a title that carries serious weight in a place where basketball is woven into the community.

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Braden Smith, an Indiana native, was traded to the Pacers after being drafted by the Bulls.
  • Smith had a standout college career at Purdue, breaking the NCAA assists record.
  • The move allows Smith to play for his hometown team and continue his basketball journey in Indiana.
Michigan State v Purdue
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

A homegrown star is coming home. Braden Smith, the Westfield, Indiana native who built his name at Purdue, is officially headed to the Indiana Pacers after a draft-night trade.

The path took a quick turn. The Chicago Bulls selected Smith with the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, then shipped him to Indiana in exchange for Kam Jones, along with future pick swaps and cash, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. For a player who grew up cheering on the blue and gold, it’s the kind of full-circle moment fans across Indianapolis can celebrate.

Smith’s roots run deep in the state.

He starred at Westfield High School and earned Indiana Mr. Basketball honors in 2022, a title that carries serious weight in a place where basketball is woven into the community. Now he gets to keep writing his story in front of the people who watched him grow up.

His four years as a Boilermaker put him among the program’s all-time greats. Smith broke Bobby Hurley’s all-time NCAA assists record, finishing with 1,103 career assists. That alone tells you how he sees the floor.

The hardware piled up, too. He claimed the 2025 Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard, took home Big Ten Player of the Year, and earned consensus first-team All-American honors twice. Few players in college basketball did more to control a game.

RELATED | Purdue Guard Braden Smith On IU-Purdue, More!

The Numbers Behind his Game:

Smith’s senior season showed off his all-around polish:

  • 14.3 points per game
  • 8.8 assists per game
  • 3.5 rebounds per game
  • 1.7 steals per game
  • 43.8% from the field
  • 37.6% from three
  • 86.8% from the free-throw line

Yes, he stands just 5-foot-10. But a 6-foot-3.25 wingspan, sharp instincts, and relentless toughness help him compete with bigger guards. His efficiency from the line and beyond the arc gives the Pacers a steady, reliable floor general.

Smith projects as a smart, willing playmaker who can learn behind one of the league’s best point guards. He may not start right away, but his IQ and competitive fire give him a real shot at carving out minutes.

For Indiana, this is more than a roster move. It’s a hometown kid getting his chance on the biggest stage.

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Republican Convention: The Party Has Spoken

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

A close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Prosecutor Charges Man in Sophie Cunningham Stalking Case

Local News
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Fever Fall to Phoenix, Caitlin Clark Leaves with Back Injury

Breaking News

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

A large fire engulfs a multi-story brick building, with smoke billowing and flames visible. A fire truck with its ladder extended is on the scene.
Local  |  FOX 59

IFD: Kids Setting Off Fireworks Caused Large Apartment Fire

Four men in suits standing together in a hallway, smiling.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Republican Congressman Introduces Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Boys and Girls Club

Threat of heavy rainfall map showing localized flash flooding possible Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risk areas indicated.
Local  |  John Herrick

Flooding, Storms, and Heat All Possible in Indiana

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Juror in McClure Murder Trial Charged with Misconduct

An elderly man with glasses wearing a red sweater, standing in front of an American flag backdrop. The text "HONOR FLIGHT SOUTHERN INDIANA" is visible.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana’s Oldest Living World War II Vet Dies

Artificial intelligence (AI) with Abstract technology digital data square network connecting logo design.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arrive AI: Delivery Robots Go Outdoors in Hancock County

High angle view of chef turning succulent pork ribs on backyard barbecue gas grill
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

July Fourth Cookout Costs Fall for Hoosiers

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Champion's Portraits
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Leaving Meyer Shank at Season’s End

Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly Headquarters
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Eli Lilly Restricts Access to Drug Discounts for Some Hospitals

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

South Side Indy Home Targeted by Gunfire

Night scene with multiple police vehicles with flashing lights on a dark road.
Crime  |  FOX 59

Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close