Braun Signals Simple Path to Bears Deal

Source: Indy Politics / other

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chicago Bears’ stadium search remains unsettled as Indiana and Illinois compete for the NFL team, with both governors saying their states are positioned to land the project despite no final agreement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said his state is still working with the Bears on a potential tax and infrastructure package that could keep the team near its longtime home. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he believes the state’s proposal for a stadium in Hammond remains a strong option.

“I don’t think Indiana is a whole heck of a lot closer than we are,” Pritzker said.

Braun disagreed in an interview with FOX59, saying Indiana has made more progress after Illinois lawmakers failed to approve a stadium funding package.

“I’d ask Governor Pritzker why for five-and-a-half years they couldn’t get anything done, including their legislature gaveling out on May 31?” Braun said.

The Illinois General Assembly ended its session without approving a tax break and infrastructure plan that could help convince the Bears to build a new domed stadium in the state. The team has been seeking public support for a new stadium after years of discussions about replacing Soldier Field.

Pritzker said the Bears will ultimately decide where they want to build and that Illinois officials remain in talks with the team.

“It’s up to the Bears to make a decision about where they want to be,” Pritzker said.