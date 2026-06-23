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Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Whether it’s a historic home with a dark past or a bridge where ghostly figures are said to appear, each location has its own unique story to tell.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / Getty

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

From eerie mansions to shadowy cemeteries, the Hoosier State is a treasure trove for those seeking a brush with the supernatural.

What makes Indiana’s haunted locations so compelling is the blend of history and mystery. Many of these sites are steeped in legends of tragic events, restless spirits, and unexplained phenomena.

For thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts, Indiana offers a variety of haunted destinations that promise to send shivers down your spine.

Some are well-known hotspots for ghost hunters, while others are hidden gems with tales that have been passed down through whispers.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana.

RELATED | Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

RELATED | Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

Edna Collins Bridge (Putnam County, IN)

Known as the “Haunted Covered Bridge,” this spot is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl who drowned nearby. Legend has it that if you drive onto the bridge, turn off your car, and honk your horn three times, her spirit may appear. Visitors often report strange sounds and an eerie presence.

Hannah House (Indianapolis, IN)

Built in the 1850s, this historic home is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of those who perished in a tragic fire in the basement. The house was also a stop on the Underground Railroad, and some believe the spirits of former slaves linger here. Visitors have reported cold spots, strange noises, and even ghostly apparitions.

Avon Haunted Bridge (Avon, IN)

This old railroad bridge is steeped in legend. It’s said to be haunted by the ghost of a construction worker who fell to his death during its construction. Locals report hearing phantom footsteps, disembodied voices, and even seeing a ghostly figure walking along the bridge at night.

Stepp Cemetery (Martinsville, IN)

This small, secluded cemetery is shrouded in mystery and local legends. The most famous tale is of the “Lady in Black,” a grieving mother who is said to mourn at her child’s grave. Visitors have reported seeing her ghostly figure and hearing faint cries in the night.

Central State Hospital (Indianapolis, IN)

Once a mental asylum, this abandoned site is infamous for its dark history and chilling atmosphere. Visitors have reported hearing disembodied voices, seeing apparitions, and feeling an overwhelming sense of unease. The hospital’s past, filled with stories of mistreatment and tragedy, adds to its haunted reputation.

The Story Inn (Nashville, IN)

This charming inn is famous for its resident ghost, the “Blue Lady.” Guests staying in the Blue Lady Room have reported seeing her apparition, smelling the scent of cherry tobacco, and experiencing flickering lights. The inn’s rich history and paranormal activity make it a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

Culbertson Mansion (New Albany, IN)

This stunning mansion, built in the 1860s, is as beautiful as it is spooky. Paranormal activity has been reported throughout the house, including unexplained noises, shadowy figures, and objects moving on their own. The mansion’s history and its connection to the Culbertson family add to its haunted allure.

Whispers Estate (Mitchell, IN)

This Victorian home is considered one of the most haunted places in the Midwest. Visitors report hearing ghostly whispers, seeing shadowy figures, and experiencing unexplained activity. The house is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents, including a young girl who tragically died in a fire. Paranormal investigators often flock here for its eerie reputation.

French Lick Springs Hotel (French Lick, IN)

This historic luxury hotel is not only known for its grandeur but also for its ghostly guests. Reports of apparitions, mysterious footsteps, and objects moving on their own have been common. Some say the spirit of the hotel’s founder, Thomas Taggart, still roams the halls, ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Zion United Church of Christ (Poland, IN)

This historic church is rumored to be haunted, with reports of eerie sounds, shadowy figures, and unexplained activity. Its mysterious atmosphere and remote location make it a favorite for ghost hunters seeking a chilling experience.

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