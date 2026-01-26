Listen Live
Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

From the banks of the Ohio River to the heart of the Wabash Valley, some of Indiana's towns are living time capsules.

Published on January 26, 2026

  • Indiana's oldest towns date back to the 1700s, with Vincennes as the state's first settlement.
  • Historic sites like the Falls of the Ohio and Indiana's first state capital showcase the state's frontier past.
  • Towns like Oldenburg and New Harmony reflect the diverse cultural influences that shaped Indiana's development.
Anderson's Creek Ferry, near Troy, Indiana
Source: duncan1890 / Getty

Indiana is a state steeped in history, where every corner seems to whisper stories of the past.

From the banks of the Ohio River to the heart of the Wabash Valley, its towns are living time capsules, preserving the legacy of early settlers, frontier battles, and cultural revolutions.

These historic gems offer more than just a glimpse into the past, they’re vibrant communities where heritage meets modern charm.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a curious traveler, or someone seeking a deeper connection to the roots of the Midwest, Indiana’s oldest towns promise a journey through time like no other.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana.

1. Vincennes (1732)

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
Source: zrfphoto / Getty

Indiana’s oldest city, founded as a French military post to protect fur trading. It later became an agricultural hub and is home to many of Indiana’s “firsts,” including its first Catholic church and Vincennes University.

2. Clarksville (1783)

Clarksville, Indiana Aerial
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

Known as “The Oldest American Town in the Northwest Territory,” it was established by General George Rogers Clark. The Falls of the Ohio State Park is a key attraction with fossil beds dating back 350 million years.

3. Fort Wayne (1794)

Fort Wayne Urban Skyline with Dramatic Clouds, High View Angle
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

Established after General Anthony Wayne’s victory at the Battle of Fallen Timbers, it became a key frontier town. Attractions include The Old Fort and Johnny Appleseed Park.

4. Troy (1804)

Anderson's Creek Ferry, near Troy, Indiana
Source: duncan1890 / Getty

Indiana’s second-oldest town, it was a vital shipping point along the Ohio River. Visitors can enjoy scenic views and landmarks like Christ of the Ohio.

5. Madison (1809)

Coal Barge on Ohio River
Source: UCG / Getty

A historic river city along the Ohio River, Madison was a transportation and commerce hub. Its downtown is a National Register Historic District with over 1,700 structures.

6. Corydon (Early 1800s)

Facades Along the Town Square in Corydon
Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty

Indiana’s first state capital, where the state constitution was drafted in 1816. Visitors can explore the original Capitol Building and the Constitution Elm.

7. Oldenburg (1817)

Indiana Autumn Drive
Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty

Known as “The Village of Spires,” it was settled by German immigrants and features a rich German heritage, historic architecture, and the annual Oldenburg Freudenfest.

8. New Harmony (1814)

Historic New Harmony, Indiana
Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / Getty

Originally a utopian community run by German Separatists, it later became a center for educational and social reform under Robert Owen. It is known for its art galleries and historic architecture.

9. Indianapolis (1821)

Skyline of Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: Richard Wood / Getty

Indiana’s capital and largest city, it played a key role in Union logistics during the Civil War. Today, it is a cultural hub with attractions like the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis 500.

10. Lafayette (1825)

County Courthouse.
Source: EJ_Rodriquez / Getty

Named after the French hero Marquis de Lafayette, it became a hub for trade and transportation. It is home to Purdue University and has a vibrant historic downtown.

This chronological order highlights the progression of settlement and development in Indiana, starting with Vincennes as the oldest and Lafayette as one of the newer historic towns.

