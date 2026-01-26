Source: duncan1890 / Getty

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Indiana is a state steeped in history, where every corner seems to whisper stories of the past.

From the banks of the Ohio River to the heart of the Wabash Valley, its towns are living time capsules, preserving the legacy of early settlers, frontier battles, and cultural revolutions.

These historic gems offer more than just a glimpse into the past, they’re vibrant communities where heritage meets modern charm.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a curious traveler, or someone seeking a deeper connection to the roots of the Midwest, Indiana’s oldest towns promise a journey through time like no other.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana.

1. Vincennes (1732)

Source: zrfphoto / Getty

Indiana’s oldest city, founded as a French military post to protect fur trading. It later became an agricultural hub and is home to many of Indiana’s “firsts,” including its first Catholic church and Vincennes University.