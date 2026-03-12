Listen Live
Close
Local

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Turning Point USA says it is working to expand “Club America” chapters in high schools across the country.

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun is asking Indiana schools to back student groups that encourage free speech and debate, including chapters connected to Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA says its Club America program is growing into several states, and Indiana is now part of that push. The new proclamation encourages schools to let these groups operate and give students a space to speak freely.

Braun, joined by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Turning Point USA leaders, says the goal is simple: make sure students with different viewpoints have a place to organize and debate ideas.

Club America focuses on things like free markets, limited government, and civic engagement. And the push isn’t just about clubs—Indiana’s Secretary of State is also partnering with Turning Point USA on voter registration, with drives at high schools and programs letting some students help at polling places.

Braun stresses the proclamation isn’t about favoring any one group—it’s about keeping campuses open for free expression and debate.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Handcuffed Prisoner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Wife Claims Misconduct and Abuse at IDOC Facility

IU Men's Basketball
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Coroner Calls ICE Detainee’s Death ‘Natural’

Caio Collett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out

Northwestern v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Hoosiers in Big Ten Tourney

Tornado Rips Through Lake Village
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Updates on Tornado That Ripped Through Newton County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arcadia Man Sentenced in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Drivers React to Possible Tolls
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indiana Drivers React to Possible Tolls on I-70 Starting in 2029

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close