Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun is asking Indiana schools to back student groups that encourage free speech and debate, including chapters connected to Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA says its Club America program is growing into several states, and Indiana is now part of that push. The new proclamation encourages schools to let these groups operate and give students a space to speak freely.

Braun, joined by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Turning Point USA leaders, says the goal is simple: make sure students with different viewpoints have a place to organize and debate ideas.

Club America focuses on things like free markets, limited government, and civic engagement. And the push isn’t just about clubs—Indiana’s Secretary of State is also partnering with Turning Point USA on voter registration, with drives at high schools and programs letting some students help at polling places.

Braun stresses the proclamation isn’t about favoring any one group—it’s about keeping campuses open for free expression and debate.