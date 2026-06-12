Listen Live
Close
Local

Fever Defeats Sky 114-106 in Overtime

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky in overtime WNBA Commissioner's game Thursday night 114-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Published on June 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky in overtime WNBA Commissioner’s game Thursday night 114-106 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark had 32 points and 10 assists. They are the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to have 30-point double-doubles in the same game.

Indiana had a 19-point lead in the first half, but Chicago fought back with a 14-2 run to close the second quarter, cutting Indiana’s lead to 46-40 at halftime. The Sky kept the momentum going after the break, starting the third quarter on a 16-7 run to grab their first lead, 54-53, since it was 7-6.

The Fever had its lead trimmed 96-93 with 18.9 seconds left, and they had a five-point lead when Clark made two free throws. However, the team turned it over on an inbounds pass with 5.1 seconds remaining, allowing Chicago’s Skylar Diggins to make a long 3-pointer that tied the game at 98.

Boston hit a jumper from the free throw line to put the Fever ahead 106-101 in overtime, and Kelsey Mitchell followed with a fast-break layup to push the lead to seven.

Mitchell finished the game with 19 points, and Lexie Hull added 11 for the Fever, who improved their record to 7-5. The team made its first 23 free throw attempts before missing one with 46 seconds left in overtime, and Clark finished 15-of-15 from the line.

Indiana takes on the Connecticut Sun Saturday evening. The game tips off at 6-Eastern at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. You can listen to the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Headshot of an older man with gray hair and a mustache wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Docs: Chief Used Hidden Cameras in Firehouse Bathrooms

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Violence Spreading To The Donut Counties

Severe weather outlook map for Indiana showing risk of thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, with hazards including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Hit Indiana and More Could Be Coming

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Local News
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Staff

Train Hits and Kills a Person on Indy’s West Side

WNBA: JUN 11 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fever Defeats Sky 114-106 in Overtime

Lush Soybean and Corn Fields Under Bright Sunlight Eye-Level Perspective
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute

A middle-aged man with a serious expression wearing a white shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Bloomington Man Charged With Child Exploitation Faces New Allegations

Headshot of a young man with curly hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hartford City Man Charged with Strangling Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old

A man in a suit stands in front of a display showing mugshot-style photos of several individuals. The text below states "Charges are mere allegations. All Defendants are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hendricks Co. Prosecutor: Marion Co. Crime Spillover Is Fact

Mike Braun Calls out Indy Mayor
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: State Will Continue to Step In to Help Crime-Ridden Cities

A grassy field with several red fire trucks and a recreational vehicle parked on the grass.
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Crews Battle Early Morning Garage Fire in Hancock County

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks - NBA Finals
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby Propels Knicks to Victory

A weather map showing a severe thunderstorm risk for parts of Indiana, with hazards like damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. The map includes city names and a legend.
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Night, Cool Down Coming

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Banks Bill Targets Online Pornography with Age Verification Rules

Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Portrait of a young Black woman with short curly hair looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close