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Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel

IMPD said the woman was shot at a Motel 6 on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Published on July 12, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting that injured a woman at a hotel on Indianapolis’ south side Saturday night is under investigation.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the Motel 6 in the 4300 block of Southport Crossings Way just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the woman and a man in a hotel room that led to shots being fired.

No other information about the incident has been released by police.

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