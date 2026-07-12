Listen Live
Close
Weather

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

The National Weather Service said there will be multiple days this week with the high above 90 and heat index values over 100.

Published on July 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Close-up of thermometer showing high summer temperature against blue sky
Source: Stefania Diaz / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is getting another week of extreme heat.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for multiple days this week, with it getting gradually warmer as the week goes on. Wednesday’s high is currently projected to be 95 degrees.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Crosbie said triple-digit heat index values are also coming back.

“We have the higher humidity as well, so we’re looking at heat indices right around 100 degrees, maybe as high as 102 degrees,” said Crosbie.

Crosbie said it’s not too uncommon to see several days in a row with extremely hot conditions in Indiana. 90-degree highs and heat index values above 100 were common for multiple days in a row leading up to the Fourth of July holiday just last month.

“We had highs a little hotter and we had heat indices up above 105 degrees, but we’re not looking like it’s going to be as hot as it was before the fourth,” Crosbie explained.

According to Crosbie, the inside of a vehicle can get as hot as 130 degrees with the windows up. He reminds drivers not to leave their kids or pets unattended in a hot car.

The next chance of central Indiana seeing rain is on Friday, but Crosbie said the chances for showers that day are low.

“To get a really good relief, like another cold front, it might take at least a week, maybe a little longer,” said Crosbie.

The National Weather Service advises Hoosiers to drink plenty of water, take breaks when working outside, and check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly or without air conditioning.

Related Tags

Indiana National Weather Service Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Local News
Close-up of thermometer showing high summer temperature against blue sky
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel

ACA P-15 Tornado Siren Mounted High On A Cellphone Pole
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline

Groceries, Gas Top List Of Goods Americans Struggle To Afford In New Poll
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

A nighttime street scene with several cars, including a taxi, parked on the road. Bright lights and buildings are visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Steven Sumner
Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

A yellow race car with "DHL" and "Indycar Racing" logos speeding on a racetrack.
IndyCar  |  Jarett Lewis

IndyCar Video Game Announced for 2027

Nighttime scene with colorful, illuminated trees and structures against a dark sky.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

FBI Involved in Investigating Fire at Historic Building in Zionsville

Franklin Township
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indianapolis Leaders Consider Data Center Halt

A rainy day at a vehicle repair shop, with various cars, trucks, and utility vehicles parked in the lot.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Trooper Shot Multiple Times; Suspect Found Dead

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close