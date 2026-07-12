Listen Live
Close
Local

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

If lawmakers do not act, the gasoline tax will take effect again Aug. 7

Published on July 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Groceries, Gas Top List Of Goods Americans Struggle To Afford In New Poll
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Fighting between the United States and Iran could drive gas prices higher in Indiana if the conflict disrupts global oil supplies.

President Donald Trump said Friday that negotiations with Iran would continue but also declared the ceasefire over, raising new concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Indiana’s congressional representatives took different positions on the conflict. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, a Republican, said questions remain about how long the fighting will last. Democratic Rep. André Carson criticized the conflict and renewed calls for the U.S. to rely less on foreign oil.

AAA reports the average price for regular gasoline in Indiana was $3.25 a gallon as of Saturday night

Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Braun paused Indiana’s gasoline tax, lowering prices by about 60 cents a gallon. Under state law, the tax suspension ends in early August.

If lawmakers do not act, the gasoline tax will take effect again Aug. 7, increasing fuel prices by about 60 cents a gallon.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Fort Wayne Shootings

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Local News
Groceries, Gas Top List Of Goods Americans Struggle To Afford In New Poll
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

A nighttime street scene with several cars, including a taxi, parked on the road. Bright lights and buildings are visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Steven Sumner
Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

A yellow race car with "DHL" and "Indycar Racing" logos speeding on a racetrack.
IndyCar  |  Jarett Lewis

IndyCar Video Game Announced for 2027

Nighttime scene with colorful, illuminated trees and structures against a dark sky.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

FBI Involved in Investigating Fire at Historic Building in Zionsville

Franklin Township
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indianapolis Leaders Consider Data Center Halt

A rainy day at a vehicle repair shop, with various cars, trucks, and utility vehicles parked in the lot.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Trooper Shot Multiple Times; Suspect Found Dead

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Police vehicles with flashing lights at a nighttime scene in a residential neighborhood.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Killed in Indy Near-South-Side Shooting

Indianapolis city skyline from the highway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Greenwood Considers New Wheel and Vehicle Excise Tax

Portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocked hair against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Wanted Felon Accused of Posing With Guns on Instagram

A middle-aged man wearing a green t-shirt with "Soccer Camp" printed on it, standing on a grassy field.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mears Defends Office, Addresses Possible Hogsett Investigation

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close