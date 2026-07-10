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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Tony Katz: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran Threat, Cuba Drone Threat, Mamdani's map of NYC immigrant neighborhoods, Americans are losing confidence in 2 main pillars of society: capitalism & democracy

Published on July 10, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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Molly Jong-Fast says she and others were duped by Graham Platner

….she, like all of these Leftists, are pathetic. And liars.

Trump wasn’t kidding. Iran is trying to kill him – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-hatched-fresh-plot-to-kill-trump-israel-told-u-s-1511d9d2?mod=hp_lead_pos1

Mamdani officials tried to meet with Iran at the U.N. – https://www.city-journal.org/article/new-york-office-for-international-affairs-commissioner-ana-maria-archila-iran

Jeb Bush raises alarm over Iranian drones in Cuba

Mayor Mamdani’s map of NYC immigrant neighborhoods

Americans are losing confidence in two main pillars of society: capitalism and democracy

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