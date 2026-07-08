Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Severe Storms Are Possible in Indiana on Thursday

"As we get into Thursday and moving through the end of the week, we do have higher chances for showers and thunderstorms," said National Weather Service in Indianapolis meteorologist Greg Melo.

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe weather threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds across parts of the central United States on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–There are chances for severe storms in Indiana over the next few days, starting with Thursday.

“As we get into Thursday and moving through the end of the week, we do have higher chances for showers and thunderstorms. It looks like chances really start to increase late tomorrow, so late Thursday, tomorrow night, and it continues into Friday and then through Saturday. And some additional chances do continue into Sunday, but it looks like we should start to dry out late weekend, especially into early next week,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo believes the storms will likely move in during the late afternoon hours on Thursday and last into the evening hours.

“We have the potential for some isolated damage to wind gusts. That is the primary threat in terms of severe hazards, but we do also have a flooding threat as well. It’s late tomorrow and really continuing through Saturday,” said Melo.

Rain amounts are a little hard to say at this point, says Melo.

“We get locally heavier rainfall, but generally somewhere around that one to three inch rainfall amounts. Wouldn’t be shocked if some locally higher amounts in some spots, but it’s hard this time of year with thunderstorms. Some areas, very localized areas, can see higher rainfall amounts,” said Melo.

It’s also supposed to warm back up in the coming days. Melo expects high temperatures to be close to 90 Thursday and Friday with similar circumstances at times next week too.

Related Tags

Indiana National Weather Service NWS Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Fort Wayne Shootings

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

A long corridor filled with rows of computer servers and networking equipment in a data center.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Rejects Data Center Moratorium, Moves Zoning Plan Forward

Local News
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

3 Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for String of Indy Armed Robberies

Map showing the cities with the largest credit score increases, with the city name and rank number displayed for each location.
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indianapolis Had Largest Credit Score Increase in Recent Study

A large gray speaker or siren mounted on a pole, with a red cross symbol visible on the front.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock County Updates Storm Sirens for Faster, Targeted Alerts

Severe weather threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds across parts of the central United States on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Are Possible in Indiana on Thursday

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Staff

Celebratory Gunfire Hits Danville Home on Fourth of July

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Task Force Targets Illegal Guns

AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
3 Items
Sports  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts to Induct Adam Vinatieri into Colts Ring of Honor

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Mugshot of a man with short dark hair wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Say Westport Man Tried to Kill Former Roommate

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Michael-Paul Hart
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal

AES Indiana Logo
Local  |  FOX 59

OUCC Requests Reconsideration of AES Electric Rate Hike

6-10 day temperature outlook map showing above normal temperatures likely for much of the United States.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Warmer Temperatures Supposed to Move into Indiana Soon

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close