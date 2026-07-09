Northwest Indy Apartment Fire Leaves 12 People Without Homes

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning apartment fire on the northwest side left 12 people without a home Thursday.

Crews were called around 4:10 a.m. to the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive, near Georgetown Road and West 52nd Street.

The Pike Township Fire Department says the fire damaged eight apartment units. One person suffered minor injuries, but no firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.