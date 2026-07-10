Man Killed in Indy Near-South-Side Shooting

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis’ near south side Thursday night.

IMPD says officers responded to the 1000 block of Henslow Lane, near Shelby and Raymond streets, around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. By the time they arrived, the man had driven away.

Police say his vehicle later crashed into an electrical box near a wooded area. Officers found him inside with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting started in a nearby parking lot.