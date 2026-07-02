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34 Indiana Hospitals Face Federal Warnings for Hiding Healthcare Costs

Published on July 2, 2026

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Medical bill and health insurance form with calculator
Source: (Photo: Suchada Toemkraisri/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report reveals that dozens of Indiana hospitals are keeping patients in the dark regarding the true cost of healthcare.

According to the federal government, 34 hospitals across the Hoosier state have been formally warned for failing to comply with federal hospital price transparency requirements.

The non-compliant facilities are part of a nationwide sweep where more than 500 hospitals were flagged for vague, incomplete, or difficult-to-access pricing data. Consumer advocates say these practices prevent families and employers from understanding medical costs before a bill ever arrives.

“Patients should not have to guess what a hospital visit is going to cost,” said Adam Buckalew, spokesperson for the watchdog group Hospital Watch. “If hospitals are serious about affordability, they should start by following the basic transparency rules already on the books. Instead, too many major hospital systems are hiding prices, protecting inflated rates, and leaving families to deal with surprise bills they cannot afford.”

According to Hospital Watch, corporate hospital systems routinely charge patients and private insurers roughly three times what Medicare pays for the identical services. This pricing gap makes hospital billing one of the primary drivers of rising healthcare costs across the United States.

The lack of transparency is especially severe in Indiana, where a handful of powerful hospital networks dominate the local market. Hospital consolidation leaves patients with fewer choices and less leverage to compare prices. “When hospitals buy up competitors and face little real competition, patients lose,” Buckalew noted. “Prices go up, premiums rise, and families are left with medical bills they cannot afford.”

The reality of these hidden costs hit close to home for Carmel resident Aleece Raw. She was shocked to receive an unexpected bill of nearly $5,300 for a routine colonoscopy. “I kept staring at it, and I just couldn’t believe it because it didn’t make sense,” Raw said. “I almost had a heart attack.”

The federal report named 34 local facilities across Indiana for failing to meet transparency requirements:

Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital (Indianapolis)
Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)
Ascension St. Vincent Randolph Hospital (Winchester)
Ascension St. Vincent Clay (Brazil)
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo (Kokomo)
Ascension St. Vincent Salem (Salem)
Bloomington Meadows Hospital (Bloomington)
Brightwell Behavioral Health (Clarksville)
Community Fairbanks Recovery Center (Indianapolis)
Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)
Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)
Community Hospital of Anderson and Madison County (Anderson)
Community Howard Regional Health Inc. (Kokomo)
Danville Hospital – Main Campus (Danville)
Doctors Neuropsychiatric Hospital (Bremen)
Goshen General Hospital (Goshen)
Greene County General Hospital (Linton)
Harsha Behavioral Center Inc. (Terre Haute)
Marion General Hospital (Marion)
Memorial Hospital of South Bend (South Bend)
Michiana Behavioral Health Center (Plymouth)
Oaklawn Psychiatric Center Inc. (Goshen)
Orthoindy Hospital (Indianapolis)
Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City)
Vincent Carmel Hospital Inc. (Carmel)
Vincent Fishers Hospital Inc. (Fishers)
Vincent Hospital (Indianapolis)
Vincent Mercy Hospital (Elwood)
Vincent Warrick Hospital Inc. (Boonville)
Vincent Williamsport Hospital Inc. (Williamsport)
Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital (Anderson)
Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka)
Valle Vista Health System (Greenwood)
Wellstone Regional Hospital (Jeffersonville)

Hospital Watch is calling on state and federal policymakers to step up enforcement and increase scrutiny on hospital mergers to bring accountability back to the healthcare industry.

About Hospital Watch:
Hospital Watch is a watchdog group dedicated to shining a light on corporate hospitals as the top culprit in driving up U.S. healthcare costs – exposing corporate hospitals’ monopolistic practices in price gouging patients with excessive markups and hidden fees with no transparency while forcing patients and employers to pay more for their care. Hospital Watch is a project of Better Solutions for Healthcare.

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